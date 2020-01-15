2020 Oscars calendar: ACE Eddie Awards on January 17, final voting starts Jan. 30

The American Cinema Editors has a proven track record as one of the best indicators of which film takes home the Best Picture Oscar. Oscar watchers are sure to be in attendance when the Golden Eddie winners are revealed on January 17 during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to win the top prize at the Academy Awards 17 times. And in nine of the 12 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. Last year both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.”

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

