2020 Oscars calendar: BAFTAs on February 2, final Academy Awards voting ends Feb. 4

Voting for the Oscars kicked off on January 30 and runs for six days before ending at 5 p.m. PT on February 4. Forty-eight hours before that deadline, the BAFTA Awards will take place in London on Sunday evening (Feb. 2). In each of the past three years, these precursor prizes were handed out before academy members were able to cast their ballots. You have to go back to 2016 to find a year where the BAFTAS took place during final voting for the Academy Awards.

We’ve already hear from 11 of the 13 guilds: actors, art directors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, film editors, producers, sound editors, sound mixers and visual effects wizards. The two other guilds (art directors and writers) hold their awards ceremonies on Saturday, February 1.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

