2020 Oscars calendar of key dates: Golden Globes on January 5, Academy Awards nominations voting ends Jan. 7

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will reveal the winners of the 77th annual Golden Globes on January 5. That is right in the middle of the nominations phase of voting for the 92nd annual Oscars. Academy members started casting their ballots on Jan. 2 and have until Jan. 7 to submit them online. At just six days, this is the least amount of time ever given to voters to make their picks for best pic at the Academy Awards as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches.

Long before this balloting begin, the actors had unveiled their slate of contenders. On the day after voting for the Academy Awards kicked off, the cinematographers chimed in with their choices. And prior to the Jan. 7 deadline for this first stage of voting for the Oscars, the directors, producers, writers and visual effects wizards will have weighed in as well.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

JANUARY

Jan. 3 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 3 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 3 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 3 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 4 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 5 – Golden Globes

Jan. 6 – VES Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – WGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 6 – ACE Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – DGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 6 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

