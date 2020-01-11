2002 Oscars: Predictions ranked in all 24 categories at the 92nd annual Academy Awards

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is predicted to lead with the most Oscar nominations on Monday morning, racking up a whopping 10 bids. Right behind Quentin Tarantino‘s fable about Tinseltown will be two very different movies — Martin Scorsese‘s crime drama “The Irishman” and Sam Mendes‘ WWI epic “1917” — with nine nominations apiece for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. All three of these films will number Best Picture nominations among their haul for their 2020 Oscars.

“Little Women” is likely to reap eight nominations despite falling short at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards. And four more films will each earn a half dozen nominations: “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “Rocketman.” We are predicting that all of these, except “Rocketman,” will reap Best Picture bids.

If the Best Picture race, which can have as few as five nominees, expands to the maximum of 10, we are predicting nominations for “Ford v. Ferrari” and “Jojo Rabbit,” which are both expected to contend in other races, as well as two-time nominee “Knives Out.”

Before making your predictions in this category as well as the other 23 Academy Awards races, take a look at our rankings of the likeliest nominees (as of this writing). These Oscar odds are derived from 31 Experts, who are journalists covering Hollywood year-round; our in-house team of 11 Editors; the Top 24 readers who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations; the All-Stars, who’ve done the best predicting the past several years; and upwards of 10,000 readers like you.

BEST PICTURE

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 7/1

“The Irishman” — 15/2

“Parasite” — 15/2

“1917” — 8/1

“Marriage Story” — 17/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 19/2

“Joker” — 10/1

“Little Women” — 23/2

“Ford v Ferrari” — 16/1

“Knives Out” — 44/1

Watch Out For: “Bombshell” (48/1), “The Farewell” (68/1), “The Two Popes” (68/1)

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — 39/10

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — 39/10

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4/1

Sam Mendes, “1917” — 9/2

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” — 13/1

Watch Out For: Todd Phillips, “Joker” (20/1); Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” (25/1); Taika Waitit, “Jojo Rabbit” (40/1); Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory” (66/1)

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — 17/5

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — 4/1

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — 4/1

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — 6/1

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” — 15/2

Watch Out For: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us” (16/1); Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” (20/1)

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — 10/3

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — 19/5

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 5/1

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — 13/2

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” — 17/2

Watch Out For: Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” (15/1); Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” (33/1); Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name” (35/1); Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” (46/1); Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” (80/1)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — 82/25

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” — 9/2

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — 9/2

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — 6/1

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — 8/1

Watch Out For: Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell” (23/2); Annette Bening, “The Report” (33/1); Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (92/1)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 82/25

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — 9/2

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 5/1

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” — 9/1

Watch Out For: Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” (14/1); Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse” (35/1)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman” — 69/20

“Jojo Rabbit” — 4/1

“Little Women” — 4/1

“The Two Popes” — 11/2

“Joker” — 13/2

Watch Out For: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (11/1)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story” — 37/10

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 37/10

“Parasite” — 4/1

“Knives Out” — 13/2

“The Farewell” — 15/2

Watch Out For: “Pain and Glory” (18/1); “1917” (25/1); “Booksmart” (33/1)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917” — 82/25

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

“The Irishman” — 5/1

“Joker” — 11/2

“The Lighthouse” — 8/1

Watch Out For: “Parasite” (18/1); “Ford v Ferrari” (25/1); “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (48/1); “A Hidden Life” (60/1)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 19/5

“Little Women” — 4/1

“Rocketman” — 5/1

“Dolemite is My Name” — 11/2

“Downton Abbey” — 17/2

Watch Out For: “The Irishman” (13/1); “Jojo Rabbit” (20/1); “Joker” (50/1); “Judy” (75/1)

BEST FILM EDITING

“The Irishman” — 19/5

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

“Ford v Ferrari” — 9/2

“1917” — 6/1

“Parasite” — 13/2

Watch Out For: “Joker” (14/1); “Marriage Story” (25/1); “Jojo Rabbit” (78/1)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Bombshell” — 82/25

“Joker” — 9/2

“Rocketman” — 9/2

“Judy” — 11/2

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 13/2

Watch Out For: “Dolemite is My Name” (18/1); “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (37/1)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 17/5

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“1917” — 9/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 7/1

“Little Women” — 7/1

Watch Out For: “Parasite” (11/1); “Joker” (22/1)

BEST SCORE

“1917” — 17/5

“Joker” — 19/5

“Little Women” — 9/2

“Marriage Story” — 11/2

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 7/1

Watch Out For: “Pain and Glory” (35/1); “Jojo Rabbit” (52/1); “Us” (54/1); “Avengers: Endgame” (66/1); “Frozen II” (90/1)

BEST SONG

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — 7/2

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — 37/10

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — 9/2

“Spirit” from “The Lion King” — 5/1

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose” — 7/1

Watch Out For: “A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite” (22/1); “Speechless” from “Aladdin” (46/1); “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” (46/1)

BEST SOUND EDITING

“1917” — 10/3

“Ford v Ferrari” — 4/1

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 5/1

“Avengers: Endgame” — 13/2

“Rocketman” — 21/2

Watch Out For: “Ad Astra”: (14/1); “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (25/1); “Joker” (25/1); “The Irishman” (44/1); “Parasite” (92/1)

BEST SOUND MIXING

“1917” — 7/2

“Ford v Ferrari” — 39/10

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 11/2

“Rocketman” — 11/2

“Avengers: Endgame” — 15/2

Watch Out For: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (18/1); “Ad Astra” (28/1); “The Irishman” (44/1); “Joker” (46/1)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame” — 7/2

“The Lion King” — 4/1

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 4/1

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“1917” — 11/2

Watch Out For: “Alita: Battle Angel” (20/1)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” — 10/3

“Frozen II” — 4/1

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 9/2

“Missing Link” — 9/2

“I Lost My Body” — 13/2

Watch Out For: “Abominable” (22/1); “Klaus” (54/1); “Weathering with You” (95/1)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Apollo 11” — 37/10

“American Factory” — 4/1

“For Sama” — 5/1

“Honeyland” — 5/1

“The Cave” — 8/1

Watch Out For: “One Child Nation” (19/2); “The Biggest Little Farm” (56/1); “Maiden” (58/1)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Parasite” — 16/5

“Pain and Glory” — 39/10

“Les Miserables” — 9/2

“Atlantics” — 5/1

“Honeyland” — 9/1

Watch Out For: “Beanpole” (30/1); “Corpus Christi” (33/1); “The Painted Bird” (44/1); “Those Who Remained” (75/1)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Hair Love” — 69/20

“Kitbull” — 4/1

“The Physics of Sorrow” — 9/2

“Dcera (Daughter)” — 11/2

“Sister” — 11/2

Watch Out For: “Hors Piste” (35/1); “Mind My Mind” (44/1); “Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days” (48/1); “He Can’t Live Without Cosmos” (75/1)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone” — 10/3

“Fire in Paradise” — 4/1

“Stay Close” — 5/1

“After Maria” — 6/1

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” — 6/1

Watch Out For: “St. Louis Superman” (18/1); “Life Overtakes Me” (44/1); “The Nightcrawlers” (58/1)

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Brotherhood” — 69/20

“The Neighbors’ Window” — 4/1

“A Sister” — 5/1

“Little Hands” — 5/1

“Refugee” — 11/2

Watch Out For: “Miller and Son” (28/1); “Nefta Football Club” (42/1)

nominees are announced on January 13.