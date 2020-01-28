2020 Oscars predictions by experts: 7 of the 9 Best Picture nominees will win at the 92nd Academy Awards

Twenty-six film journalists who cover Hollywood year-round are experts at predicting the Oscars. As the guild awards wrap up, they are finalizing their predictions for the 92nd Academy Awards, which take place on February 9. According to our official racetrack odds, seven of the nine Best Picture nominees will take home at least one Oscar. One of these contenders is expected to claim five awards, another will win three, two will win a pair of awards and three will take home a single Oscar.

While “Joker” lead with 11 nominations, it is expected to win only Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Original Score.

“1917,” which is tied for second place with 10 bids, is predicted to win five of those races: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Another 10-time contender, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” is tipped to take home three Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay and Best Production Design. The third film with 10 bids, “The Irishman,” will suffer a shut-out.

Four of the Best Picture nominees reaped six nominations each. Of these, “Little Women” will win Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design, “Marriage Story” will have Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern) and “Parasite” will claim Best International Film. The other six-timer, “Jojo Rabbit,” will be blanked by the academy.

And “Ford v Ferrari” will go one for four with a Best Film Editing win.

Last year, all eight of the Best Picture contenders won at least one race. In 2018, two of the nine Best Picture nominees were shut out entirely: five-time nominee “Lady Bird” and two-time contender “The Post.” In 2017, three of the nine left empty-handed: “Lion,” which had six bids; four-time contender “Hell or High Water”; and three-time nominee “Hidden Figures.” In 2016, six of the eight Best Picture contenders (75%) took home Oscars (“Brooklyn” and “The Martian” were overlooked). And in 2015 the entire Best Picture roster of eight won at least one Academy Award.

