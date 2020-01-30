Oscar voters, check your in-box as final ballots for 92nd Academy Awards arrive on January 30

On Thursday (January 30), the motion picture academy turned on the website that allows its 8,469 members to cast their votes for the Oscars online. This marks the first year that balloting will only be done electronically. Until now, the academy had been willing to send paper ballots when requested by members.

The ballot covers all 24 competitive categories at the Academy Awards. Members are asked to rank the nine nominees for Best Picture and choose one nominee in each of the other 23 races (all of these now have five contenders as Makeup & Hairstyling has finally been expanded from three). While the Best Picture winner is chosen by a complicated counting method, the others are determined by a simple popular vote.

Eligible voters have until 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 4 to complete the process. The accountants will then tally the results and the winners will be revealed on the 92nd annual Oscars, which takes place on Feb 9.

That is just 27 days from the announcement of the nominations on Jan. 13. Last year, the two dates were 33 days apart while in 2018 it was 40. In 2017, there were 35 days in between while there was a whopping gap of 45 days in 2016.

Final voting kicks off just 17 days after the nominations were announced and runs for only six days. These are the shortest time frames in Oscar history. Both last year and in 2017, there were 22 days between the big reveal of nominations and the start of the eight-day voting period. In 2018, the break till final voting began was 28 days and it too ran eight days. And in 2016, the period before final voting started was 29 days and balloting lasted for 12 days.

