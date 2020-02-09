2020 Oscars: Full list of winners (and losers) at the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards were held on February 9, 2020. For the second year in a row, the Oscars did not have a host. That reduced the running time of this ceremony, which has stretched to over four hours in the past. Scroll down for the full and complete list of winners.

Leading this year’s nominees with 11 bids is “Joker” followed by three films with 10 each: “The Irishman,””1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” All four are up for the big prize of the night, Best Picture. Also in contention for that Oscar are four six-time contenders — “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” — and four-time nominee “Ford v Ferrari.”

SEE 2020 Oscars online: How to watch 92nd Academy Awards live stream without a TV

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix., “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie,” Bombshell”

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit, ” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

“Little Women, ” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, ” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Best Cinematography

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best Costume Design

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

Best Film Editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“1917”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Best Original Score

“Joker”

“Little Women”

”Marriage Story”

”1917”

”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough,” Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2,” Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” from “Harriet,” Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Production Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Short

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

”Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best Documentary Feature

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Documentary Short

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best International Feature

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best Live Action Short

“Brotherhood”

”Nefta Football Club”

”The Neighbors’ Window”

“Sariahs”

“A Sister”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions