2020 PGA Awards: All the nominees in the 3 film and 10 TV categories at Producers Guild of America prizes on January 18

The Producers Guild of America hands out its awards on Saturday, January 20, 2019. While the PGA ceremony is not televised, it is an important stop on the road to the Oscars. The PGA Awards has an enviable track record at presaging the eventual Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards. The guild and the academy have agreed on 21 of the most recent 30 Best Picture champs, including last year’s double winner. “Green Book.”

Since both groups expanded the Best Picture category, the PGA has predicted 79 of the 90 (i.e., 86.5%) of the Best Picture nominees over the past decade. This year, it foresaw the academy singling out “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and “Parasite” for the top Oscar. The PGA race is rounded out by “Knives Out.”

The full list of nominations for the 3oth annual edition of the PGA awards in the three film and 10 TV categories includes:

BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“Apollo 11”

“The Cave”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“One Child Nation”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“Succession”

“Watchmen”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“True Detective”

“Unbelievable”

“When They See Us”

BEST TV MOVIE

“American Son”

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

BEST NON-FICTION TELEVISION

“30 for 30”

“60 Minutes”

“Leaving Neverland”

“Queer Eye”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

BEST LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & TALK TELEVISION

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST GAME & COMPETITIVE TELEVISION

“The Amazing Race”

“The Masked Singer”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

