2020 Producers Guild Awards Live Blog: ‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘RuPaul,’ ‘Last Week Tonight’ early winners [UPDATING LIVE]

Since the annual Producers Guild of America Awards don't air live on TV, Gold Derby has you covered with our informative play-by-play of the ceremony. Follow along with our updating live blog on Saturday, January 18 as we reveal all of the 2020 PGA Awards winners as they happen. We'll also let you know the superstar presenters for the 3 film races and 10 television categories plus the honorary awards.

Last year’s ceremony previewed the upcoming Academy Awards when the PGA voters named their Best Picture winner “Green Book.” For the 31st annual PGA event at the Hollywood Palladium, will the recipient be “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Knives Out,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” or “Parasite”?

Honorary recipients for this 31st PGA ceremony are:

Stanley Kramer Award — “Bombshell”

David O. Selznick Film Award — Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner



Milestone Award — Ted Sarandos

Norman Lear TV Award — Marta Kauffman

Visionary Award — Octavia Spencer

And now the minute-by-minute action as it happens at the Hollywood Palladium:

7:00 p.m. — Places, everyone! Dinner is being served. The first award will be given out in just over an hour.

7:10 p.m. — Among some of the big names we spotted on the red carpet were Laura Dern (“Marriage Story” & “Big Little Lies”), Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), Judith Light (“The Politician”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”), Octavia Spencer (honoree), Caitriona Balfe (“Ford v Ferrari”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell” & “Big Little Lies”), Don Johnson (“Knives Out” & “Watchmen”), Harvey Keitel (“The Irishman”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Kate Beckinsale (“The Widow”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Constance Wu (“Hustlers”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Eva Longoria (“Grand Hotel”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”).

8:05 p.m. — Idina Menzel opens the ceremony by singing “Into the Unknown,” her Oscar-nominated song from “Frozen II.” Consensus inside the theater is that she just killed it!

8:10 p.m. — “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen is the first presenter of the evening for Best Non-Fiction Television. The winner is “Leaving Neverland.”

8:14 p.m. — Sam Mendes introduces a clip of his blockbuster war movie “1917.”

8:15 p.m. — The next presenter is Jimmy Kimmel for the Milestone Award, honoring Netflix head honcho Ted Sarandos. There’s also a highlight reel full of A-listers like Jerry Seinfeld, Barbra Streisand, David Letterman, Robert De Nioro and Adam Sandler to celebrate the impact Sarandos has had on the industry.

8:35 p.m. — And the award for Best Game & Competition Series goes to Emmy favorite “RuPaul’s Drag Race”! That’s two-for-two for the VH1 series after winning this category last year.

8:42 p.m. — The winners are coming fast now! Nick Kroll presents the winner of Best Live Entertainment & Talk Show to … “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” With “Neverland,” “RuPaul” and now “Last Week Tonight,” all three PGA champs so far are simply repeats of the Emmy Awards.

8:44 p.m. — Two stars of “The Irishman,” Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, are on stage to show a clip of their Oscar-nominated Netflix film.

8:46 p.m. — Now it’s time for the Norman Lear TV Award, presented to Marta Kauffman. Kauffman’s current stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”) are on hand to pay tribute to their television boss.

