2020 Razzie Awards winners: Full list of Razzies winners in all 11 categories

The 40th Annual Razzie Award winners were announced on Monday, March 16 — two days after they were originally scheduled to be announced — so which film won Worst Picture: “Cats,” “The Fanatic,” “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” “A Madea Family Funeral” or “Rambo: Last Blood”? Scroll down to see the complete list of winners, and watch the announcement above.

The musical “Cats” was adapted by Oscar winner Tom Hooper from the Tony Award-winning Broadway show, but its visuals creeped out critics and scared away audiences. It earned a leading nine nominations at this event: Worst Picture, Worst Director (Hooper), Worst Actress (Francesca Hayward), Worst Supporting Actress (Judi Dench and Rebel Wilson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Combo (for any two half-feline/half-human hairballs) and Worst Screen Combo again (for Jason Derulo and his CGI neutered bulge).

“Madea” and “Rambo” followed close behind with eight nominations, while “Haunting of Sharon Tate” is up for four awards and “The Fanatic” is up for three. But it wasn’t all bad news. These awards also nominated five actors for their Redeemer Award for delivering acclaimed performances after their previous Razzie-winning work: Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite is My Name”), Keanu Reeves (“Toy Story 4” and “John Wick 3”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) and Will Smith (“Aladdin”).

The awards are usually held on the Saturday night before the Oscars, but when the Oscars moved up to early February for the first time the Razzies decided to hold back until March. They were supposed to be held at the Barnsdall Theatre in Los Angeles on March 14, but that live ceremony had to be cancelled as a health precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. But the show must go on, so winners have been announced nevertheless.

WORST PICTURE

X — “Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, “Zeroville”

David Harbour, “Hellboy”

Matthew McConaughey, “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood”

X — John Travolta,”The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

X — Hilary Duff, “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway, “The Hustle” and “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward, “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Medea), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson, “The Hustle”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis, “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench,”Cats”

Fenessa Pineda, “Rambo: Last Blood”

X — Rebel Wilson, “Cats”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

X — James Corden, “Cats”

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as Joe)

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as Uncle Heathrow)

Seth Rogen, “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis, “Glass”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

X — Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs, “Cats”

Jason Derulo and his CGI-Neutered “Bulge,” “Cats”

Tyler Perry plus Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone and His Impotent Rage, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta and Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst, “The Fanatic”

James Franco, “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg, “Rambo: Last Blood”

X — Tom Hooper, “Cats”

Neil Marshall, “Hellboy”

WORST SCREENPLAY

X — “Cats,” Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” Daniel Farrands

“Hellboy,” Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral,” Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood,” Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

X — “Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy”

“Joker”

X — “Rambo: Last Blood”

REDEEMER AWARD

X — Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick 3” and “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”