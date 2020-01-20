Yikes! ‘Bombshell,’ uh, bombed at the SAG Awards, becoming the unlucky 7th film to go 0-4

“Bombshell,” well, bombed at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Though the film surprised with four nominations last month, it went home empty-handed on Sunday and is now the seventh film to go 0-4.

The first six are “The English Patient” (1996), “The Hours” (2002), “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), “Into the Wild” (2007), “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and last year’s “A Star Is Born” (2018). Like “Bombshell,” all of them had ensemble bids and three individual nominations.

No film has suffered more losses; three, “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002) and “Doubt” (2008), received five nominations, but they all won at least one.

“Bombshell” wasn’t predicted to win any of its categories in our odds, so this shutout is not entirely out of the blue. “Parasite” won ensemble, Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) beat Charlize Theron in lead actress, and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) bested “Bombshell” supporting players Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

As for what this means for the Oscars, “Bombshell’s” run is most akin to “Into the Wild’s.” Both underwhelmed with the academy, with “Bombshell” garnering just three bids for Theron, Robbie, and makeup and hairstyling, and “Into the Wild” snagging two for supporting actor Hal Holbrook and editing.

The other five quadruple SAG Awards losers all had greater Oscar nomination hauls and were all up for Best Picture, with “The English Patient” winning as one of its nine awards. All five also scored at least one Oscar: “The Hours” claimed Best Actress for Kidman; “Brokeback” nabbed three, including director for Ang Lee; “Manchester,” two, including Best Actor for Casey Affleck; and “A Star Is Born” cruised to an easy original song win for “Shallow.”

Here are the seven four-time-losing SAG films’ records:

“The English Patient”

Ensemble: lost to “The Birdcage”

Actor: Ralph Fiennes lost to Geoffrey Rush (“Shine”)

Actress: Kristin Scott Thomas lost to Frances McDormand (“Fargo”)

Supporting Actress: Juliette Binoche lost to Lauren Bacall (“The Mirror Has Two Faces”)

“The Hours”

Ensemble: lost to “Chicago”

Actress: Nicole Kidman lost to Renee Zellweger (“Chicago”)

Supporting Actor: Ed Harris lost to Christopher Walken (“Catch Me If You Can”)

Supporting Actress: Julianne Moore lost to Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Chicago”)

“Brokeback Mountain”

Ensemble: lost to “Crash”

Actor: Heath Ledger lost to Philip Seymour Hoffman (“Capote”)

Supporting Actor: Jake Gyllenhaal lost to Paul Giamatti (“Cinderella Man”)

Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams lost to Rachel Weisz (“The Constant Gardener”)

“Into the Wild”

Ensemble: lost to “No Country for Old Men”

Actor: Emile Hirsch lost to Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood”)

Supporting Actor: Hal Holbrook lost to Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”)

Supporting Actress: Catherine Keener lost to Ruby Dee (“American Gangster”)

“Manchester by the Sea”

Ensemble: lost to “Hidden Figures”

Actor: Casey Affleck lost to Denzel Washington (“Fences”)

Supporting Actor: Lucas Hedges lost to Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”)

Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams lost to Viola Davis (“Fences”)

“A Star Is Born”

Ensemble: lost to “Black Panther”

Actor: Bradley Cooper lost to Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

Actress: Lady Gaga lost to Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott lost to Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

“Bombshell”

Ensemble: lost to “Parasite”

Actress: Charlize Theron lost to Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Supporting Actress: Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie lost to Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

