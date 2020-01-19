2020 SAG Awards film report: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the 3rd superhero film in a row to win stunt ensemble [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2019 were presented on Sunday, January 19, 2020 on both TNT and TBS beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Robert De Niro — whose “The Irishman” was up for the best ensemble in a movie — was given the Life Achievement Award by Leonardo DiCaprio for his stellar 54-year career and his philanthropic work.

Producers Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner decided to return to having a hostless SAG show after Kristen Bell emceed in 2018 and Megan Mullally oversaw the proceedings last year.

The honors often reflect the eventual acting picks of Oscar voters. This year, the academy and the guild have 14 out of 20 nominees in common. And judging from previous ceremonies, it is likely three of the acting winners tonight will also pocket an Academy Award, partly because actors make up the biggest branch of voters. “Bombshell,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” top the field with four nominations each across six categories.

The SAG Awards nominations were decided by a randomly selected nominations panel comprising 2,500 members of the merged Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists unions. The winners are chosen by all 121,000 members of SAG-AFTRA.

Below, check out our complete minute-by-minute report — times are ET — on all of this year’s SAG film winners (also see our report on the TV winners). Which films and stars were honored during the two-hour show? Keep refreshing/reloading this page as we’ll be updating live.

5:30 p.m. — The red carpet has officially kicked off at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium. Expecting to lead the parade of bold names in fancy dress are the casts from “Bombshell,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite,” whose films are competing for best ensemble — the SAG equal of Best Picture.

5:45 p.m. — And the first film award of the evening goes to … “Avengers: Endgame.” Courtney B. Vance made his debut as president of SAG-AFTRA on the red carpet as he announced that the Marvel comic-book blockbuster took the win for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. This is the third superhero movie in a row to claim the prize, following 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and 2018’s “Black Panther.”

