2020 SAG Awards live blog: Let’s dish the best, worst and craziest moments of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Gold Derby editors and contributors can’t stifle what we think of every moment of the SAG Awards. Keep up-to-date with our live blog musings on the best, worst and craziest moments of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Read commentary from our team of journalists who cover the awards beat year-round.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the results of these awards, which have about a success rate of about 75% when it comes to predicting the winners of the four individual acting awards at the Oscars. “Bombshell” leads with four nominations in the marquee categories, including a bid for best ensemble (the SAG Awards equivalent of Best Picture at the Academy Awards). Among its rivals for this top award are two other four-time contenders (“The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), which each include a stunt ensemble bid in their tally. Rounding out the top race are “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite.”

Of the television series in contention only one is up for four awards: the comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Four more have three nominations apiece: “Fleabag,” “The Crown,” “The Kominsky Method” and “The Morning Show.”

SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA: The most of anything in categories like stunts, makeup and hair and costumes usually are good bets, no matter the quality of its source. I learned my lesson the hard way when I didn’t pick Suicide Squad for makeup and hair that year.

MARCUS JAMES DIXON: Stunts go to “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame,” aka the biggest, most popular contenders eligible. We should all remember this for next year!

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Avengers: Endgame”

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: “Game of Thrones”