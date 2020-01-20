Renee Zellweger has set a brand new record at the SAG Awards with her victory for ‘Judy’

Renee Zellweger is a woman with no peers at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Oscar front-runner nabbed the lead actress award for “Judy” on Sunday, becoming the first woman and second person after Daniel Day-Lewis to win three individual SAG Awards for film.

The actress also joins Frances McDormand as the only people who’ve won the lead category twice. Zellweger’s previous victories were in lead for “Chicago” (2002) and in supporting for “Cold Mountain” (2003). She was one of six women with two wins and is one of three with the lead-supporting combo, alongside Cate Blanchett (lead for 2013’s “Blue Jasmine” and supporting for 2004’s “The Aviator”), Viola Davis (lead for 2011’s “The Help” and supporting for 2016’s “Fences”) and Helen Mirren (lead for 2006’s “The Queen” and supporting for 2001’s “Gosford Park”).

McDormand broke the multiple win curse just two years ago with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), having previously won for “Fargo” (1996). (Kate Winslet is the other woman with two film SAG statuettes and is the only person to have won supporting actress twice, for 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility” and 2008’s “The Reader.”) So maybe now the floodgates have opened and we’ll get more repeat actress champs.

Day-Lewis received his three SAG Awards for “Gangs of New York” (2002), “There Will Be Blood” (2007) and “Lincoln” (2012), and unlike Zellweger, all of his wins were in lead. DDL has never lost individual SAG Award, so he’ll remain perfect if he stays retired.

Zellweger, who also has an ensemble award for “Chicago,” beat Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”). Had Nyong’o prevailed, she would’ve joined the lead-supporting club, as she has a SAG Award at home for “12 Years a Slave” (2013).

