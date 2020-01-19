2020 SAG Awards TV report: ‘Game of Thrones’ wins stunt ensemble for the 8th (!) time [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on TNT and TBS, honoring acting and stunt achievements in film and television in 2019. And after two straight years with a host, the two-hour show, produced by four-time SAG Award winner Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, is going back to a hostless ceremony this year.

Nominations were determined by the nominating committee — about 2,500 randomly selected members of SAG-AFTRA every year — and all 121,000 members of the union, which now includes radio and TV personalities, and other media professionals in addition to actors after the 2012 AFTRA merger, are eligible to vote for the winners.

While the SAG Awards are a major precursor to the Oscars on the film side, it’s the last stop for most TV folks, whose awards season began at the Emmys in September. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which swept the SAG Awards last year, is back again with a field-leading four nominations. “Fleabag” has three bids and has been on a roll since its Emmy sweep. Meanwhile, two-time reigning drama ensemble champ “This Is Us” was snubbed, guaranteeing a different winner in that category that only has one previous champ, “Stranger Things,” in contention.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute report on all of this year’s television SAG winners. (Click here to see our report on the film winners.) Keep refreshing and reloading this page as we’ll be updating live when the show gets underway. (All times ET.)

5:48 p.m.: “Game of Thrones” wins Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series. It’s the show’s record eighth win and it’s never lost the category.



