2020 Tony Award eligibility rulings Round 2: ‘The Inheritance,’ ‘Slave Play,’ and more

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the second time during the 2019-2020 Broadway season to discuss eligibility of eleven productions for the 2020 American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards.

The productions considered were: “The Great Society,” “Slave Play,” “Linda Vista,” “The Rose Tattoo,” “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” “The Sound Inside,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “The Inheritance,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “My Name is Lucy Barton.”

The following determinations were made:

David Weiner (lighting designer) and Victoria Sagady (projection designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on “The Great Society.”

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Play category for her performance in “Slave Play.”

Ian Barford will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “Linda Vista.”

Marisa Tomei will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Play category for her performance in “The Rose Tattoo.”

Ben Stanton (lighting designer) and Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on “The Rose Tattoo.”

Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances in “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

Adrienne Warren will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”

Mark Thompson (scenic designer) and Jeff Sugg (projection designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”

Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine and Kyle Soller will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for their respective performances in “The Inheritance.”

“A Christmas Carol” will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Campbell Scott will be considered eligible in the Lead Actor in a Play category for his performance in “A Christmas Carol.”

Lizzi Gee will be considered eligible in the Best Choreography category for her work on “A Christmas Carol.”

Christopher Nightingale will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on “A Christmas Carol.”

Elizabeth Stanley will be considered eligible in the Lead Actress in a Musical category for her performance in “Jagged Little Pill.”

Riccardo Hernández (scenic designer) and Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on “Jagged Little Pill.”

As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered Lead while those below the title are considered featured Featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

Performers from the discussed musicals more or less wound up in their expected category placements. Sure, the Brits shoved the role of Ike Turner in “Tina” into the Lead Actor race, but everyone in that bio-musical supports the powerhouse central performance of Adrienne Warren. Daniel J. Watts will find a much easier path to a Featured Actor nomination than if he had to compete in Lead.

The bigger surprises in the above decisions come from two of this season’s most talked about plays. Insiders have debated whether “Slave Play” standout Joaquina Kalukango would vie for lead or featured actress for the provocative ensemble piece. Kalukango was the only cast member singled out, so she will compete for the top category against veterans like Laurie Metcalf, Mary-Louise Parker, and Audra McDonald. Her many co-stars (including Paul Alexander Nolan and Ato Blankson-Wood) will remain in the featured acting categories.

“The Inheritance” is another celebrated new play boasting a massive ensemble of actors. While many pundits thought only Olivier winner Kyle Soller would compete for Lead Actor, the administration also bumped up his co-stars Adrew Burnap and Samuel H. Levine. The list of contenders for Lead Actor in a Play is staggering at this point, and this year promises to be one of the most competitive the category has ever seen. Other scene-stealers from Matthew Lopez’s gay epic, Paul Hilton and John Benjamin Hickey, should feel relieved to find themselves in the featured actor race.

The official eligibility cut off date for the 74th Annual Tony Awards is Thursday April 23rd, 2020. So all productions must open on or before that date to compete. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday April 28th, ahead of a Sunday June 7th ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.

