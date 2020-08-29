2020 Tony Awards: Every eligible contender from the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season

If you’re confused as to who is actually able to compete for the newly announced virtual Tony Awards this fall, you’re not alone. The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced a new cut off date of February 19, 2020. That means that the 2019-2020 Broadway season was cut incredibly short.

Musical races are most heavily affected by the shortened season. “West Side Story” will have to wait until next year to compete as it opened after the February 19th eligibility cutoff date. Other scheduled revivals of “Caroline, or Change” and “Company” were postponed due to the Broadway shutdown. As such there will be no Revival of a Musical category this year. Other categories, like Best Musical and Director of a Musical, will likely see their number of nominees reduced to three due to a limited number of contenders.

Luckily, there are plenty of plays in contention since many of these non-musical outings premiere in the fall. But you might need a refresher on which actors are eligible in certain categories since some of these dramas premiered over a year ago at this point. “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” the first show of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, opened way back on May 20, 2019!

There are a total of 18 productions which are eligible for the 2020 Tony Awards. Below is a full list of every eligible contender in the top categories. Who are you predicting to get nominated for the 2020 Tony Awards?

Best Musical

“The Lightning Thief”

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge!”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“A Christmas Carol”

“Grand Horizons”

“The Great Society”

“The Height of the Storm”

“The Inheritance”

“Linda Vista”

“My Name is Lucy Barton”

“Sea Wall/A Life”

“Slave Play”

“The Sound Inside”

Best Musical Revival

N/A

Best Play Revival

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play”

“The Rose Tattoo”

Director of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, “The Lightning Thief”

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge!”

Director of a Play

Arin Arbus, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Dexter Bullard, “Linda Vista”

Carrie Cracknell, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Trip Cullman, “The Rose Tattoo”

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Richard Eyre, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Jonathan Kent, “The Height of the Storm”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Bill Rauch, “The Great Society”

Leigh Silverman, “Grand Horizons”

Matthew Warchus, “A Christmas Carol”

Lead Actress – Musical

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge!”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Kristin Stokes, “The Lightning Thief”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Lead Actor – Musical

Chris McCarrell, “The Lightning Thief”

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge!”

Lead Actress – Play

Zawe Ashton, “Betrayal”

Eileen Atkins, “The Height of the Storm”

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Marisa Tomei, “The Rose Tattoo”

Lead Actor – Play

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Charlie Cox, “Betrayal”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Samuel H. Levine, “The Inheritance”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Height of the Storm”

Campbell Scott, “A Christmas Carol”

Michael Shannon, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Kyle Soller, “The Inheritance”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Featured Actress – Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, “”Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge!”

Dawnn Lewis, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill”

Sarah Beth Pfiefer, “The Lightning Thief”

Jalynn Steele, “The Lightning Thief”

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Featured Actor – Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge!”

Jorrel Javier, “The Lightning Thief”

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Ryan Knowles, “The Lightning Thief”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Tam Mutu, “Moulin Rouge!”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge!”

James Hayden Rodriguez, “The Lightning Thief”

Ricky Rojas, “Moulin Rouge!”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Featured Actress – Play

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Cassie Beck, “The Rose Tattoo”

Tina Benko, “The Rose Tattoo”

Andrea Burns, “The Rose Tattoo”

Lucy Cohu, “The Height of the Storm”

Erica Dorfler, “A Christmas Carol”

Amanda Drew, “The Height of the Storm”

LaChanze, “A Christmas Carol”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Priscilla Lopez, “Grand Horizons”

Irene Sofia Lucio, “Slave Play”

Andrea Martin, “A Christmas Carol”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Sally Murphy, “Linda Vista”

Lisa O’Hare, “The Height of the Storm”

Ashley Park, “Grand Horizons”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Chantal Thuy, “Linda Vista”

Featured Actor – Play

Eddie Arnold, “Betrayal”

Nnamdi Asomugha, “A Soldier’s Play”

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

Grantham Coleman, “The Great Society”

James Cromwell, “Grand Horizons”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

Dashiell Eaves, “A Christmas Carol”

Emun Elliot, “The Rose Tattoo”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

James Hiller, “The Height of the Storm”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Will Hochman, “The Sound Inside”

Sullivan Jones, “Slave Play”

Marc Kudisch, “The Great Society”

Ben Mckenzie, “Grand Horizons”

J. Alphonse Nicholson, ” Soldier’s Play”

Paul Alexander Nolan, “Slave Play”

Jerry O’Connell, “A Soldier’s Play”

Maulik Pancholy, “Grand Horizons”

Bryce Pinkham, “The Great Society”

Matthew Rauch, “The Great Society”

Richard Thomas, “The Great Society”

Michael Urie, “Grand Horizons”

Troy West, “Linda Vista”

Frank Wood, “The Great Society”

Score

“The Height of the Storm”

“The Inheritance”

“The Lightning Thief”

“The Rose Tattoo”

“Seawall/A Life”

“Slave Play”

“The Sound Inside”

Book of a Musical

“The Lightning Thief”

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge!”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Choreography

“A Christmas Carol”

“The Lightning Thief”

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge!”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

