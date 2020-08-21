2020 Tony Awards: The show will go on virtually this fall

The 2020 Tony Awards will take place this fall, with the date yet to be set. We can confirm that the ceremony honoring the best in Broadway plays and musicals will take place virtually. The Tonys administration committee will reveal the roster of eligible shows and performances in the coming weeks. Then it will be up to the members of the another committee to determine the Tony Awards nominations. Scroll down for everything to know about the 74th annual Tony Awards.

Traditionally, the contenders are drawn from a year’s worth of shows with the season running from May to the following April. This year’s edition had been scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. But on March 25, the American Theater Wing and Broadway League announced a delay. That came just 13 days after the coronavirus pandemic forced Broadway theaters to shut down. This meant a slew of shows that were to open in the last six weeks of the season were no longer on the boards.

At the time, the two groups who present these top theater honors said, “The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

In confirming that the show will now go on, albeit digitally, the League and Wing noted, “Though unprecedented events cut the Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized. We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time.”

