2020 Tony Awards: Nominations announced October 15, virtual ceremony later this fall

Nominations for the 74th Annual Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, October 15. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) will host the announcement on the official Tony Awards YouTube channel at 12:00pm ET.

Nominators have less than one week to think about the artists they wish to honor at this year’s ceremony. The Tony Awards Nominating Committee will convene on Tuesday, October 13 to vote on this year’s nominations.

As was previously announced the 2020 ceremony will go digital this fall in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway has remained closed since March 13 due to health concerns. That shuttering threw a wrench into the original June 7 date for the Tonys. There is still no word on a streaming date for the digital ceremony.

SEE 2020 Tony Award nominations preview: a slew of critically acclaimed plays take aim at top Broadway honors

There are 18 productions from the shortened 2019-2020 Broadway season contending for these top honors, which include 14 plays and four musicals. A new eligibility cutoff date of February 19 was recently announced. The Bob Dylan tuner “Girl From the North Country” and a new revival of “West Side Story” opened after this new date, so they will not compete at this year’s ceremony.

SEE 2020 Tony Awards nominations preview: 4 musicals battle for top honors at the virtual ceremony

Take a look at every eligible contender from the 2019-2020 Broadway season as you look forward to the nominations announcement. Will “Moulin Rouge!” or “Jagged Little Pill” dominate the musical categories? Will stars like Jake Gyllenhaal or Tom Hiddleston score their first Tony nomination? We find out in one week!

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions