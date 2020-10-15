2020 Tony Awards full list of nominations: Every show and performer in the running at the 74th annual Tonys

The Tony Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, October 15 by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”). The reveal of the roster of contenders was carried on the Tonys YouTube channel. While the nominations for the 74th annual Tony Awards were determined by 41 theater professionals, winners will be decided by 784 members of the Broadway community.

Only 18 shows were eligible for consideration by the nominating committee. On the play side, there are 10 original works and four revivals in the running. Over on the musical side, four new tuners are in contention; no musical revivals qualified. The cutoff date for eligibility was February 19, 2020. As both the Bob Dylan tuner “Girl From the North Country” and a new revival of “West Side Story” opened after that, don’t look for them on the list of nominations below.

Broadway has remained closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tony Awards had been set for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Instead, the 2020 ceremony will be digital, much like the recent Emmy Awards.

The full and complete list below includes all 25 competitive categories at the 2020 Tony Awards.

MUSICALS

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Actor (Musical)

X – Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

(The Tony Awards nominating committee determined that there was only one nominee and Tony voters by an affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, granted the award.)

Best Actress (Musical)

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Featured Actor (Musical)

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Featured Actress (Musical)

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Director (Musical)

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge”

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

John Logan, “Moulin Rouge”

Best Original Score

Paul Englishby, “The Inheritance”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Christopher Nightingale, “A Christmas Carol”

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, “The Rose Tattoo”



Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Ethan Popp, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design (Musical)

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Bruno Poet, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Sound Design (Musical)

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

PLAYS

Best Play

“Grand Horizon”

“The Inheritance”

“Sea Wall/A Life”

“Slave Play”

“The Sound Inside”

Best Play Revival

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actor (Play)

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actress (Play)

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Featured Actor (Play)

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Featured Actress (Play)

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Director (Play)

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Costume Design (Play)

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Lighting Design (Play)

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design (Play)

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Sound Design (Play)

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol”

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”