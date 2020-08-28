2020 Tony Awards: Which 18 plays and musicals are eligible for the autumn ceremony?

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on Thursday for the third and final time to discuss eligibility of the 74th Annual Tony Awards. They discussed all of the plays and musicals that would be considered for the 2019-2020 cycle and placements for three productions.

The following 18 productions are eligible for the 2020 Tony Awards (in opening night order):

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“Sea Wall/A Life”

“Betrayal”

“The Height of the Storm”

“The Great Society”

“Slave Play”

“Linda Vista”

“The Rose Tattoo”

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

“The Sound Inside”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

“The Inheritance”

“A Christmas Carol”

“Jagged Little Pill”

“My Name is Lucy Barton”

“A Soldier’s Play”

“Grand Horizons”

The American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards will take place virtually this year, with an autumn date, time and platform to be announced. Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced soon.

The three shows discussed were: “Grand Horizons,” “My Name is Lucy Barton,” and “A Soldier’s Play.” The following determinations were made:

Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro will be considered jointly eligible for Best Play for their work as co-authors on “My Name is Lucy Barton.”

Laura Linney will be considered eligible for Lead Actress in a Play for her performance in “My Name is Lucy Barton.”

Bob Crowley (scenic designer) and Luke Halls (video designer) will be considered jointly eligible for Scenic Design of a Play for their work on “My Name is Lucy Barton.”

David Alan Grier will be considered eligible for Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in “A Soldier’s Play.”

As a reminder: Tony eligibility aligns with a performer’s opening night billing in the Playbill. Actors listed above the title are considered Lead while those below the title are considered Featured, unless otherwise stated in a determination above.

Since no determinations were made for “Grand Horizons,” the entire cast will be eligible in the Featured Actor/Actress races as they were all billed below the title. This includes veteran performers Jane Alexander and James Cromwell, whom many pundits assumed would go Lead.

