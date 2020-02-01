2020 WGA Awards: Will ‘Parasite’ and ‘Little Women’ prevail en route to Oscar? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 72nd Writers Guild of America Awards will take place Saturday in simultaneous non-televised ceremonies held in Los Angeles and New York (so cruel to have two and not air either of them, amirite?). It’s one of the final guild kudos of this truncated Oscar season — the Art Directors Guild Awards are held the same night — and may give us some clarity on the screenplay races, which are two of the tighter ones in what could be a very predictable Oscar night.

The caveat, of course, is that the WGA Awards are not a faultless bellwether for Oscar glory. Its stringent rules prohibit non-guild members from competing, which means we have ineligible Oscar contenders every season. The biggest one this year is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” written by Quentin Tarantino — who’s never been a guild member — which is AWOL from the WGA’s original category. The script has already won the Golden Globe in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s combined original and adapted category, and is the favorite at BAFTA and the Oscars.

The WGA’s original and adapted fields both matched four out of five with the academy’s. In original, the guild shortlisted “Booksmart” (Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman), “Knives Out” (“Rian Johnson), “1917” (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns) and “Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won). At the Oscars, Tarantino took “Booksmart’s” place.

In adapted, the WGA went with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster), “The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian), “Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi), “Joker” (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver) and “Little Women” (Greta Gerwig). “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” was snubbed by the Oscars in favor of Anthony McCarten‘s “The Two Popes,” which was deemed an original screenplay by WGA but wasn’t nominated.

Our odds peg “Parasite” and “Little Women” to prevail.

On the TV side, the drama series nominees are “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mindhunter,” “Succession” and “Watchmen.” The comedy slate consists of “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “PEN15,” “Russian Doll” and “Veep.” Conspicuously absent is Emmy champ “Fleabag” because Phoebe Waller-Bridge is not a guild member. The WGA Awards also honors new series, individual drama and comedy episodes, among others.

