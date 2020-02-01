2020 Writers Guild of America Awards: Full winners list for the 72nd WGA Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

The Writers Guild of America revealed its winners for the 72nd annual edition of its awards, which were held simultaneously at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 1. About 15,000 WGA members vote on the best writing of the prior calendar year in an array of genres.

But beware Oscar predictors: Often a few film scripts nominated for an Academy Award are deemed ineligible. Only screenplays written under the guild’s guidelines or those of several international partners are allowed to vie for the WGA Awards. That accounts for its relatively low success rate at previewing the eventual Oscar nominees compared to the other guilds.

Among those ineligible for consideration this year are some of the leading Oscar contenders, including the original screenplays for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Pain and Glory.” The former is by Quentin Tarantino, who refuses to join the guild. The latter ran afoul of the requirement that foreign production companies prove their eligibility via a cumbersome process. And, as usual, animated features were not eligible for consideration which ruled out bids by, among others, “Toy Story 4.”

As for Amazon Prime’s Emmy-winning comedy “Fleabag,” it was declared ineligible because the series is not produced under WGA jurisdiction. Scroll down to see the full list of film and TV winners for the 2020 WGA awards, with winners designated by gold text.

The WGA nominees for Best Original Screenplay match up four-for-five with the Oscars, with “1917,” “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” making the cut at both organizations. The remaining guild nominee “Booksmart” while the Oscars went with”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

As for Best Adapted Screenplay, four scripts ar also in sync both the Writers Guild and the Academy Awards: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Little Women.” The fifth script nominated at the WGA is “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” while Oscar voters opted for “The Two Popes.”

As for television, the Drama Series nominees are “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mindhunter” and “Succession,” while the Comedy Series contenders are “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Russian Doll,” “Pen15” and “Veep.” The guild also recognizes individual TV episodes as well as the best new series of the year, among many other categories.

FILM

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“1917”

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Booksmart”

Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman

“Knives Out”

Written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story”

Written by Noah Baumbach

“Parasite”

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster

Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod

“The Irishman”

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Based upon the “Book I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt

“Jojo Rabbit”

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens

“Joker”

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Based on Characters from DC Comics

“Little Women”

Screenplay by Greta Gerwig

Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“Citizen K”

Written by Alex Gibney

“Foster”

Written by Mark Jonathan Harris

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

Written by Alex Gibney

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”

Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky

“The Kingmaker”

Written by Lauren Greenfield

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES