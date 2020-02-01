2020 Writers Guild of America Awards: Full winners list for the 72nd WGA Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

The Writers Guild of America revealed its winners for the 72nd annual edition of its awards, which were held simultaneously at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 1. About 15,000 WGA members vote on the best writing of the prior calendar year in an array of genres.
But beware Oscar predictors: Often a few film scripts nominated for an Academy Award are deemed ineligible. Only screenplays written under the guild’s guidelines or those of several international partners are allowed to vie for the WGA Awards. That accounts for its relatively low success rate at previewing the eventual Oscar nominees compared to the other guilds.
Among those ineligible for consideration this year are some of the leading Oscar contenders, including the original screenplays for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Pain and Glory.” The former is by Quentin Tarantino, who refuses to join the guild. The latter ran afoul of the requirement that foreign production companies prove their eligibility via a cumbersome process. And, as usual, animated features were not eligible for consideration which ruled out bids by, among others, “Toy Story 4.”
As for Amazon Prime’s Emmy-winning comedy “Fleabag,” it was declared ineligible because the series is not produced under WGA jurisdiction. Scroll down to see the full list of film and TV winners for the 2020 WGA awards, with winners designated by gold text.
The WGA nominees for Best Original Screenplay match up four-for-five with the Oscars, with “1917,” “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” making the cut at both organizations. The remaining guild nominee “Booksmart” while the Oscars went with”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
As for Best Adapted Screenplay, four scripts ar also in sync both the Writers Guild and the Academy Awards: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Little Women.” The fifth script nominated at the WGA is “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” while Oscar voters opted for “The Two Popes.”
As for television, the Drama Series nominees are “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mindhunter” and “Succession,” while the Comedy Series contenders are “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Russian Doll,” “Pen15” and “Veep.” The guild also recognizes individual TV episodes as well as the best new series of the year, among many other categories.
FILM
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“1917”
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
“Booksmart”
Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman
“Knives Out”
Written by Rian Johnson
“Marriage Story”
Written by Noah Baumbach
“Parasite”
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster
Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod
“The Irishman”
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
Based upon the “Book I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt
“Jojo Rabbit”
Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens
“Joker”
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Based on Characters from DC Comics
“Little Women”
Screenplay by Greta Gerwig
Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
“Citizen K”
Written by Alex Gibney
“Foster”
Written by Mark Jonathan Harris
“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”
Written by Alex Gibney
“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People”
Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky
“The Kingmaker”
Written by Lauren Greenfield
TELEVISION
DRAMA SERIES
“The Crown”
Written by James Graham, David Hancock, Peter Morgan; Netflix
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
Written by Marissa Jo Cerar, Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu
“Mindhunter”
Written by Pamela Cederquist, Joshua Donen, Marcus Gardley, Shaun Grant, Liz Hannah, Phillip Howze, Jason Johnson, Doug Jung, Colin J. Louro, Alex Metcalf, Courtenay Miles, Dominic Orlando, Joe Penhall, Ruby Rae Spiegel; Netflix
“Succession”
Written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO
“Watchmen”
Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO
COMEDY SERIES
“Barry”
Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff; HBO
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Alison Leiby, Daniel Palladino, Sono Patel, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Jordan Temple; Prime Video
“Pen15”
Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu
“Russian Doll”
Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix
“Veep”
Written by Gabrielle Allan-Greenberg, Rachel Axler, Emilia Barrosse, Ted Cohen, Jennifer Crittenden, Alex Gregory, Steve Hely, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, David Mandel, Ian Maxtone-Graham, Dan Mintz, Lew Morton, Dan O’Keefe, Georgia Pritchett, Leila Strachan; HBO
NEW SERIES
“Dead to Me”
Written by Rebecca Addelman, Njeri Brown, Liz Feldman, Kelly Hutchinson, Anthony King, Emma Rathbone, Kate Robin, Abe Sylvia; Netflix
“Pen15”
Written by Jeff Chan, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Gabe Liedman, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Andrew Rhymer, Jessica Watson, Sam Zvibleman; Hulu
“Russian Doll”
Written by Jocelyn Bioh, Flora Birnbaum, Cirocco Dunlap, Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Tami Sagher, Allison Silverman; Netflix
“Watchmen”
Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Written by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Jemaine Clement, Josh Lieb, Iain Morris, Stefani Robinson, Duncan Sarkies, Marika Sawyer, Tom Scharpling, Paul Simms,Taika Waititi; FX Networks
ORIGINAL LONG FORM
“Chernobyl”
Written by Craig Mazin; HBO
“The Terror: Infamy”
Written by Max Borenstein, Alessandra DiMona, Shannon Goss, Steven Hanna, Naomi Iizuka, Benjamin Klein, Danielle Roderick, Tony Tost, Alexander Woo; AMC
“Togo,”
Written by Tom Flynn; Disney+
“True Detective”
Written by Alessandra DiMona, Graham Gordy, Gabriel Hobson, David Milch, Nic Pizzolatto; HBO
ADAPTED LONG FORM
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
Written by Vince Gilligan; Netflix
“Fosse/Verdon”
Written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson, Based on the book “Fosse” by Sam Wasson; FX Networks
“The Loudest Voice”
Written by John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman, Jennifer Stahl, Based on the book “The Loudest Voice in the Room” and the New York Magazine Articles by Gabriel Sherman; Showtime
“Unbelievable”
Written by Michael Chabon, Susannah Grant, Becky Mode, Jennifer Schuur, Ayelet Waldman, Based on the Pro Publica & The Marshall Project article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and “This American Life” radio episode “Anatomy of Doubt;” Netflix
ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
“After Forever”
Written by Michael Slade & Kevin Spirtas; Prime Video
“Special”
Written by Ryan O’Connell; Netflix
ANIMATION
“Bed, Bob & Beyond” (“Bob’s Burgers”)
Written by Kelvin Yu; Fox
“The Gene Mile” (“Bob’s Burgers”)
Written by Steven Davis; Fox
“Go Big or Go Homer” (“The Simpsons”)
Written by John Frink; Fox
“A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” (“BoJack Horseman”)
Written by Elijah Aron; Netflix
“Livin’ La Pura Vida” (“The Simpsons”)
Written by Brian Kelley; Fox
“Thanksgiving of Horror” (“The Simpsons”)
Written by Dan Vebber; Fox
EPISODIC DRAMA
“407 Proxy Authentication Required” (“Mr. Robot”)
Written by Sam Esmail; USA Network
“A Good Man is Hard to Find” (“Ray Donovan”)
Written by Joshua Marston; Showtime
“Mirror Mirror” (“The OA”)
Written by Dominic Orlando & Claire Kiechel; Netflix
“Moondust” (“The Crown”)
Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix
“Our Little Island Girl” (“This Is Us”)
Written by Eboni Freeman; NBC
“Tern Haven” (“Succession”)
Written by Will Tracy; HBO
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Here’s Where We Get Off” (“Orange Is the New Black”)
Written by Jenji Kohan; Netflix
“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino; Prime Video
“Nice Knowing You” (“Living With Yourself”)
Written by Timothy Greenberg; Netflix
“Pilot” (“Dead to Me”)
Written by Liz Feldman; Netflix
“The Stinker Thinker” (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)
Written by Robert F. Funke & Matt Lutsky; Showtime
“Veep” (“Veep”)
Written by David Mandel; HBO
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
“Conan”
Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
Head Writer: Melinda Taub Writing Supervised by: Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg Writers: Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material by: Allison Silverman; TBS
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Senior Writers: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner Writers: Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO
“Late Night with Seth Meyers”
Head writer: Alex Baze Supervising Writers: Sal Gentile, Seth Reiss, Writers: Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit; NBC Universal
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
Head Writers: Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel Writers: Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, Olivia Harewood, David Javerbaum, John Kennedy, Kayleigh Lamb, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, Ben Winston; CBS
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Head Writers: Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi Writers: Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Greg Iwinski, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux; CBS
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
“Desi Lydic: Abroad”
Written by Devin Delliquanti, Lauren Sarver Means; Comedy Central
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2”
Head Writer Melinda Taub, Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg, Writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material by Allison Silverman; TBS
“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019”
Head Writers Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, Writers Demi Adejuyigbe, James Corden, Rob Crabbe, Lawrence Dai, Nate Fernald, Caroline Goldfarb, John Kennedy, James Longman, Jared Moskowitz, CeCe Pleasants, Tim Siedell, Benjamin D. Stout, Tom Thriveni, Louis Waymouth, Ben Winston; CBS
“Ramy Youssef: Feelings,”
Written by Ramy Youssef; HBO
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
“At Home with Amy Sedaris”
Writers: Cole Escola, Amy Sedaris, Allison Silverman; truTV
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”
Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix
“Saturday Night Live”
Head Writers: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette Supervising Writers: Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz Writers: James Anderson, Neal Brennan, Andrew Briedis, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Emma Clark, Andrew Dismukes, Alison Gates, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Steve Koren, Rob Klein, Michael Koman, Dan Licata, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Josh Patten, Jasmine Pierce, Katie Rich, Simon Rich, Gary Richardson, Marika Sawyer, Robert Smigel, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Julio Torres, Bowen Yang; NBC Universal
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”
Head Writer Bret Calvert, Writers Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo; Nickelodeon
“Hollywood Game Night”
Head Writers Ann Slichter, Grant Taylor, Writers Michael Agbabian, Marshall Davis, Allie Kokesh, Dwight D. Smith; NBC
“Jeopardy!”
Writers Matthew Caruso, John Duarte, Harry Friedman, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Steve D. Tamerius, Billy Wisse; ABC
“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”
Head Writer Stephen Melcher, Writers Kyle Beakley, Patricia A. Cotter, Ryan Hopak, Gary Lucy, James Rowley, Ann Slichter; Disney/ABC Syndication
DAYTIME DRAMA
“Days of Our Lives”
Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katie Schock, Betsy Snyder; NBC Universal
“General Hospital”
Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten, Dan O’Connor Associate Head Writer: Anna T. Cascio Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon, Scott Sickles; ABC
“The Young and the Restless”
Writers: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS
