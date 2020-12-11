2021 Cinema Eye Honors nominees: ‘Time,’ ‘Collective,’ ‘Gunda’ …

Cinema Eye Honors (CEH) announced the nominees for its 14th annual awards on December 10, raising the profile of three contenders in the Documentary Feature Oscar derby. Garrett Bradley‘s “Time,” Victor Kossakovsky‘s “Gunda,” and Alexander Nanau‘s “Collective” all reaped bids for Best Documentary Feature, Direction and Editing.

“Time” leads the CEH’s nominees with six overall, including Debut, Score and Audience Choice. “Gunda” added Cinematography to its tally for four overall, equal to the four for “Collective” which added Production. The other two films nominated for Feature are Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss‘s “Boys State” and Kirsten Johnson‘s “Dick Johnson Is Dead.”

In the last five years the group has matched with the academy’s documentary branch on three nominees, including a nomination and win last year for the eventual Oscar champ “American Factory.” With that precedent in mind, we might expect three of CEH’s five nominees to go on to be Oscar nominated in February.

The CEH nominees mirror in part, what we’ve already seen from the International Documentary Association (IDA) and Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) nominees, as well as the short list for DOC NYC Film Festival this year. “Time” and “Gunda” are the only films to be recognized by all four of the groups.

While all five of the CEH nominees were short-listed by DOC NYC, “Collective” was further recognized with an IDA nomination while “Dick Johnson Is Dead” was cited by CCDA and “Boys State” missed both.

Notably missing from the CEH list are other high-profile films including Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht‘s “Crip Camp” which was cited by all of DOC NYC, CCDA and IDA prior to the CEH announcement. Gianfranco Rosi‘s “Notturno” and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw‘s “The Truffle Hunters” each earned three nominations from CEH, but missed in the top category, the former of which was nominated in Direction.

Cinema Eye Honors winners will be announced virtually on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Full list of feature film nominations below:

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Boys State

Collective

Dick Johnson is Dead

Gunda

Time



BEST DIRECTION

Alexander Nanau for “Collective”

Kirsten Johnson for “Dick Johnson is Dead”

Victor Kossakovsky for “Gunda”

Gianfranco Rosi for “Notturno”

Garrett Bradley for “Time”

BEST EDITING

Boys State

City Hall

Collective

Gunda

MLK/FBI

Time

BEST PRODUCTION

76 Days

Collective

The Dissident

Notturno

A Thousand Cuts

Welcome to Chechnya

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Gunda

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

Stray

The Truffle Hunters

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC SCORE

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Bulletproof

The Mole Agent

The Reason I Jump

Time

The Truffle Hunters

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN OR ANIMATION

Coded Bias

Feels Good Man

My Psychedelic Love Story

Slay the Dragon

The Social Dilemma

BEST DEBUT FEATURE FILM

Feels Good Man

Mr Soul!

Softie

Some Kind of Heaven

Stray

Time



BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Huntsville Station

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

A Love Song for Latasha

See You Next Time

Then Comes the Evening

AUDIENCE CHOICE

Boys State

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson is Dead

I Am Greta

John Lewis: Good Trouble

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Time

The Truffle Hunters

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Acasa, My Home

The Earth is Blue as an Orange

Jacinta

Landfall

Mayor

Through the Night

