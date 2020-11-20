2021 Gold Derby Music Awards nominations: Lady Gaga leads with 8, followed by The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Fiona Apple

For the first time in our history, our users were able to vote for their favorite songs, albums and artists of the year in the inaugural Gold Derby Music Awards, which cover the same eligibility period as the Grammys (September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020). Over 900 users cast their ballots, and Lady Gaga came out on top with eight nominations. Scroll down to see our complete list of contenders in 12 categories, and watch our video presentation of the nominees above, including inside info on which artists came close to noms but missed. You can vote for the winners right now here in our predictions center.

Lady Gaga was nominated in every possible category — more than once in a couple. She’s up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Chromatica“), Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Rain on Me” and “Stupid Love”), Best Pop Artist and Best Music Video (“Rain on Me”).

Not far behind is The Weeknd with seven bids. He too ruled the general field with nominations for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“After Hours“) and Record and Song of the Year (“Blinding Lights”). But he’s also the only artist to be nominated in two genre categories: Best Pop Artist and Best R&B Artist. Since musicians blur genre boundaries more than ever, we deemed several artists eligible in multiple categories, but The Weeknd was the only one with enough votes to secure double noms.

Then there’s a trio of artists with six bids apiece: critics’ darling Fiona Apple, acclaimed dance-pop singer Dua Lipa, and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift with arguably her best music 15 years into her career. Those three join Lady Gaga and The Weeknd in the Artist of the Year race. The remaining five contenders for that top honor are BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.

The nominees were decided by a ranked preferential ballot, but to pick the winners all you have to do is visit our predictions center here, click the green “VOTE” button next to “Gold Derby Music Awards 2021,” and pick just one nominee as your favorite. The nominee with the most votes wins — simple as that. And if you’re behind on any of the nominees, don’t worry. You can update your ballot as many times as you like before voting closes at the end of the day on January 15. No one’s choices are final until voting closes.

And we’re sure you have strong opinions, so make sure to sound off about the First Annual GDMAs with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Fiona Apple

BTS

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“After Hours” — The Weeknd

Producers: DaHeala, Illangelo, Kevin Parker, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Notinbed, OPN, Oscar Holter, Prince 85, Ricky Reed, The Weeknd

“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga

Producers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Burns, Morgan Kibby, Axwell, Klahr, Liohn, Madeon, Skrillex, Tchami

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple

Producers: Fiona Apple, Amy Aileen Wood, Sebastian Steinberg, Davíd Garza

“Fine Line” — Harry Styles

Producers: Jeff Bhasker, Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Greg Kurstin, Sammy Witte

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Producers: Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

Producers: Jeff Bhasker, Jason Evigan, Koz, Ian Kirkpatrick, SG Lewis, Lindgren, The Monsters and Strangerz, Stuart Price, Take a Daytrip, TMS, Andrew Watt

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone

Producers: Andrew Watt, BloodPop, Brian Lee, Carter Lang, DJ Dahi, Emile Haynie, Frank Dukes, Happy Perez, Jahaan Sweet, Louis Bell, Matt Tavares, Nick Mira, Post Malone, Wallis Lane

“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers

Producers: Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Phoebe Bridgers

“Sawayama” — Rina Sawayama

Producers: Clarence Clarity, Chris Lyon, Valley Girl, Bram Inscore, Danny L Harle, Rina Sawayama, Jonathan Gilmore, Kyle Shearer

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

Producers: Avedon, Asoteric, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Boi-1da, Disclosure, Felicia Ferraro, Gitty, Wallis Lane, Mike Will Made-It, Nasri, Jake One, Pluss, Royal Z, Sounwave, Scott Storch, Jahaan Sweet, Vinylz

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Adore You” — Harry Styles

Producer: Kid Harpoon

“Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd

Producers: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Producer: Aaron Dessner

“Circles” — Post Malone

Producers: Post Malone, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

Producer: Finneas

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Producer: BloodPop, Burns

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

Producers: Fiona Apple, Sebastian Steinberg, Amy Aileen Wood, David Garza

“Stupid Love” — Lady Gaga

Producers: BloodPop, Tchami

“WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Producers: Ayo the Producer, Keyz

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the songwriter(s)

“Adore You” (Harry Styles)

Songwriters: Harry Styles, Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Thomas Hull

“Black Parade” (Beyonce)

Songwriters: Beyonce, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Kim Krysiuk, Rickie Tice, Jay-Z, Paramount on Parade

“Blinding Lights” (The Weeknd)

Songwriters: The Weeknd, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Quenneville, Max Martin, Oscar Holter

“Cardigan” (Taylor Swift)

Songwriters: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner

“Don’t Start Now” (Dua Lipa)

Songwriters: Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick

“Everything I Wanted” (Billie Eilish)

Songwriters: Billie Eilish, Finneas

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” (Fiona Apple)

Songwriter: Fiona Apple

“Rain on Me” (Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande)

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Michael Tucker, Martin Bresso, Alexander Ridha, Matthew Burns

“Shameika” (Fiona Apple)

Songwriter: Fiona Apple

“Stupid Love” (Lady Gaga)

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Max Martin, Martin Bresso, Ely Weisfeld

BEST NEW ARTIST

Blackpink

Phoebe Bridgers

Doja Cat

Conan Gray

Joji

Lauv

Megan Thee Stallion

Orville Peck

Roddy Ricch

Rina Sawayama

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ARTIST

The Chicks

Bob Dylan

The Highwomen

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

BEST LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ricky Martin

BEST POP ARTIST

Lady Gaga

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

BEST R&B ARTIST

Beyonce

Chloe x Halle

Doja Cat

Alicia Keys

The Weeknd

BEST RAP/HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion

Run the Jewels

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Fiona Apple

Phoebe Bridgers

Haim

Alanis Morissette

Rina Sawayama

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Award goes to the artist and director(s)

“Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd

Director: Anton Tammi

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Director: Taylor Swift

“Physical” — Dua Lipa

Directors: Lope Serrano and Nicolás Méndez

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Director: Robert Rodriguez

“WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Director: Colin Tilley

Nomination Totals:

8 Nominations

Lady Gaga

7 Nominations

The Weeknd

6 Nominations

Fiona Apple

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

5 Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion

Harry Styles

4 Nominations

Ariana Grande

3 Nominations

Phoebe Bridgers

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

Rina Sawayama

2 Nominations

Beyonce

Chloe x Halle

Doja Cat

1 Nomination

Anitta

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Blackpink

BTS

The Chicks

Childish Gambino

Bob Dylan

Conan Gray

Haim

The Highwomen

Joji

Alicia Keys

Lauv

Maluma

Ricky Martin

Alanis Morisssette

Maren Morris

Orville Peck

Roddy Ricch

Run the Jewels

Carrie Underwood