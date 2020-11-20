2021 Gold Derby Music Awards nominations: Lady Gaga leads with 8, followed by The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Fiona Apple

For the first time in our history, our users were able to vote for their favorite songs, albums and artists of the year in the inaugural Gold Derby Music Awards, which cover the same eligibility period as the Grammys (September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020). Over 900 users cast their ballots, and Lady Gaga came out on top with eight nominations. Scroll down to see our complete list of contenders in 12 categories, and watch our video presentation of the nominees above, including inside info on which artists came close to noms but missed. You can vote for the winners right now here in our predictions center.
Lady Gaga was nominated in every possible category — more than once in a couple. She’s up for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Chromatica“), Record of the Year and Song of the Year (“Rain on Me” and “Stupid Love”), Best Pop Artist and Best Music Video (“Rain on Me”).
Not far behind is The Weeknd with seven bids. He too ruled the general field with nominations for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“After Hours“) and Record and Song of the Year (“Blinding Lights”). But he’s also the only artist to be nominated in two genre categories: Best Pop Artist and Best R&B Artist. Since musicians blur genre boundaries more than ever, we deemed several artists eligible in multiple categories, but The Weeknd was the only one with enough votes to secure double noms.
Then there’s a trio of artists with six bids apiece: critics’ darling Fiona Apple, acclaimed dance-pop singer Dua Lipa, and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift with arguably her best music 15 years into her career. Those three join Lady Gaga and The Weeknd in the Artist of the Year race. The remaining five contenders for that top honor are BTS, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.
The nominees were decided by a ranked preferential ballot, but to pick the winners all you have to do is visit our predictions center here, click the green “VOTE” button next to “Gold Derby Music Awards 2021,” and pick just one nominee as your favorite. The nominee with the most votes wins — simple as that. And if you’re behind on any of the nominees, don’t worry. You can update your ballot as many times as you like before voting closes at the end of the day on January 15. No one’s choices are final until voting closes.
And we’re sure you have strong opinions, so make sure to sound off about the First Annual GDMAs with your fellow music fans here in our forums.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Fiona Apple
BTS
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“After Hours” — The Weeknd
Producers: DaHeala, Illangelo, Kevin Parker, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Notinbed, OPN, Oscar Holter, Prince 85, Ricky Reed, The Weeknd
“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
Producers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Burns, Morgan Kibby, Axwell, Klahr, Liohn, Madeon, Skrillex, Tchami
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple
Producers: Fiona Apple, Amy Aileen Wood, Sebastian Steinberg, Davíd Garza
“Fine Line” — Harry Styles
Producers: Jeff Bhasker, Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Greg Kurstin, Sammy Witte
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
Producers: Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
Producers: Jeff Bhasker, Jason Evigan, Koz, Ian Kirkpatrick, SG Lewis, Lindgren, The Monsters and Strangerz, Stuart Price, Take a Daytrip, TMS, Andrew Watt
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone
Producers: Andrew Watt, BloodPop, Brian Lee, Carter Lang, DJ Dahi, Emile Haynie, Frank Dukes, Happy Perez, Jahaan Sweet, Louis Bell, Matt Tavares, Nick Mira, Post Malone, Wallis Lane
“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers
Producers: Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Phoebe Bridgers
“Sawayama” — Rina Sawayama
Producers: Clarence Clarity, Chris Lyon, Valley Girl, Bram Inscore, Danny L Harle, Rina Sawayama, Jonathan Gilmore, Kyle Shearer
“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle
Producers: Avedon, Asoteric, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Boi-1da, Disclosure, Felicia Ferraro, Gitty, Wallis Lane, Mike Will Made-It, Nasri, Jake One, Pluss, Royal Z, Sounwave, Scott Storch, Jahaan Sweet, Vinylz
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“Adore You” — Harry Styles
Producer: Kid Harpoon
“Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
Producers: Max Martin, Oscar Holter, The Weeknd
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Producer: Aaron Dessner
“Circles” — Post Malone
Producers: Post Malone, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
Producer: Ian Kirkpatrick
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
Producer: Finneas
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Producer: BloodPop, Burns
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
Producers: Fiona Apple, Sebastian Steinberg, Amy Aileen Wood, David Garza
“Stupid Love” — Lady Gaga
Producers: BloodPop, Tchami
“WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Producers: Ayo the Producer, Keyz
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the songwriter(s)
“Adore You” (Harry Styles)
Songwriters: Harry Styles, Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Thomas Hull
“Black Parade” (Beyonce)
Songwriters: Beyonce, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Kim Krysiuk, Rickie Tice, Jay-Z, Paramount on Parade
“Blinding Lights” (The Weeknd)
Songwriters: The Weeknd, Ahmad Balshe, Jason Quenneville, Max Martin, Oscar Holter
“Cardigan” (Taylor Swift)
Songwriters: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner
“Don’t Start Now” (Dua Lipa)
Songwriters: Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick
“Everything I Wanted” (Billie Eilish)
Songwriters: Billie Eilish, Finneas
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” (Fiona Apple)
Songwriter: Fiona Apple
“Rain on Me” (Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande)
Songwriters: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Nija Charles, Rami Yacoub, Michael Tucker, Martin Bresso, Alexander Ridha, Matthew Burns
“Shameika” (Fiona Apple)
Songwriter: Fiona Apple
“Stupid Love” (Lady Gaga)
Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Max Martin, Martin Bresso, Ely Weisfeld
BEST NEW ARTIST
Blackpink
Phoebe Bridgers
Doja Cat
Conan Gray
Joji
Lauv
Megan Thee Stallion
Orville Peck
Roddy Ricch
Rina Sawayama
BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ARTIST
The Chicks
Bob Dylan
The Highwomen
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
BEST LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ricky Martin
BEST POP ARTIST
Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Chloe x Halle
Doja Cat
Alicia Keys
The Weeknd
BEST RAP/HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Post Malone
Megan Thee Stallion
Run the Jewels
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Fiona Apple
Phoebe Bridgers
Haim
Alanis Morissette
Rina Sawayama
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Award goes to the artist and director(s)
“Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
Director: Anton Tammi
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Director: Taylor Swift
“Physical” — Dua Lipa
Directors: Lope Serrano and Nicolás Méndez
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Director: Robert Rodriguez
“WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Director: Colin Tilley
Nomination Totals:
8 Nominations
Lady Gaga
7 Nominations
The Weeknd
6 Nominations
Fiona Apple
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
5 Nominations
Megan Thee Stallion
Harry Styles
4 Nominations
Ariana Grande
3 Nominations
Phoebe Bridgers
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
Rina Sawayama
2 Nominations
Beyonce
Chloe x Halle
Doja Cat
1 Nomination
Anitta
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Blackpink
BTS
The Chicks
Childish Gambino
Bob Dylan
Conan Gray
Haim
The Highwomen
Joji
Alicia Keys
Lauv
Maluma
Ricky Martin
Alanis Morisssette
Maren Morris
Orville Peck
Roddy Ricch
Run the Jewels
Carrie Underwood