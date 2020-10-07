Make your 2021 Golden Globe Award predictions now for comedy categories

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for your television picks for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Although the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is allowing films released in January and February 2021 to compete with the current cycle, eligibility in the television categories remains limited to programs that aired from January to December 2020.

The ceremony will be hosted on February 28, 2021 by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Nominating ballots for the television categories are due by January 12, with nominations to be announced on February 3.

“Fleabag” won Best Comedy Series and Best TV Comedy Actress last year for its final season. Best TV Comedy Actor could be a repeat for Ramy Youssef, who contends now for the second season of “Ramy,” for which he was nominated at the Emmys. He lost there to Eugene Levy for Best Comedy Series winner “Schitt’s Creek,” which also won for lead actress Catherine O’Hara, supporting actor Dan Levy and supporting actress Annie Murphy. The Globes have never nominated the show in any category and it contends now for its final season.

The Globes put Ramy Youssef on the awards map last year after “Ramy” was shut out from Emmy nominations for its debut and they could do the same this year with the likes of Robbie Amell (“Upload”), Dave Burd (“Dave”), Domhnall Gleeson (“Run”), Zoe Kravitz (“High Fidelity”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Rob McElhenney (“Mythic Quest”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”) or Josh Thomas (“Everything’s Going to Be Okay”).

They could also anoint a debut from the second half of the year before it contends at the Emmys for the first time next year, as they did with “The Kominsky Method” starring Michael Douglas two years ago. Options include “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins, “Love, Victor” starring Michael Cimino, “Moonbase 8” starring Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly, “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudeikis, “Truth Seekers” starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg and “Woke” starring Lamorne Morris.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions