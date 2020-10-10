Make your 2021 Golden Globe predictions now for the limited series awards

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for your television picks for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. “Unorthodox” is the early frontrunner to win both Best TV Movie/Limited Series of 2020 and Best TV Movie/Limited Actress for breakout Shira Haas. “Unorthodox” lost both equivalent Emmys to “Watchmen,” but that 2019 miniseries already contended for Globes last year (and actually was not nominated for any). “Unorthodox” did trounce “Watchmen” at the Emmys for its directing, which is not an achievement that the Globes recognize on the television side of their awards.

“Unorthodox” is not predicted for any other nominations, which means that it is predicted to trail fellow presumptive Best TV Movie/Limited Series nominees “Mrs. America” and “The Undoing” in total nominations. “Mrs. America” is favored for nominations in Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for Cate Blanchett and Best TV Supporting Actress for Uzo Aduba‘s Emmy-winning performance.

“The Undoing” has not aired yet and reviews are still under embargo, but it is already favored for nominations in Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor for Hugh Grant and Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for Nicole Kidman. Grant was nominated in his category two years ago for “A Very English Scandal” and Kidman won her category three years ago for “Big Little Lies.”

Rounding out the predicted Best TV Movie/Limited Series lineup are the other two miniseries that are favored for multiple nominations: “The Good Lord Bird” and “Normal People.” Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor is the other race in which each is competitive, for Ethan Hawke and Paul Mescal respectively.

TV movies and limited series are also eligible in the combined Best TV Supporting Actor category, although none of the aforementioned miniseries rank in the top five there. Brendan Gleeson from “The Comey Rule” is the lone representative from the field there, which has awarded a performance from a limited series the last four years.

