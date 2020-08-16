Everything to know about the 2021 Golden Globes

Just like other showbiz awards shows such as the Emmys and the Oscars, the Golden Globes are adapting to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here is everything to know so far about the upcoming 78th edition of the show that honors both film and TV achievements.

When will the show take place?

The event is usually held in early January, but a changes was announced in late June. After the academy pushed their date to April 25, 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to claim the Oscars original date, Feb. 28, 2021. In a statement, the organization said, “To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks.” The new date means that Globes voters could play a significant part in what is nominated for Oscars, since that voting process will begin on March 5, a week later.

What will the format be?

The HFPA didn’t divulge the format of the Globes, although they already recruited Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts, a duty they previously shared in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to great acclaim. The organization also confirmed that the ceremony will stream live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC from its usual venue: the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The Globes are voted on by a group of 90 or so foreign journalists who cover Hollywood for international outlets. Although the group’s number is small compared to the 9,000 plus academy members who vote for the Oscars, they still act as a notable warm-up for what may happen at the Academy Awards.

When will nominees be announced?

The Globe nominations will be announced on Feb. 3, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET/ 5 a.m. PT. The submission deadline is set for Nov. 20, 2020 and the voting deadline is Jan. 30, 2021. The HFPA changed their qualification rules to accommodate films whose releases were pushed back because of the ongoing pandemic. Movies will be able to be considered even if they didn’t play in a theater first if they were initially intended for theatrical release.

Will the organization pay a tribute to Lorenzo Soria, the president of the HFPA, who died on Aug. 7, 2020?

The well-liked Soria, who was born in Argentina and had worked in Italy for L’Espresso, was a member of the group since 1989. He served as president twice before his third term that started in 2019. It seems likely they will acknowledge Soria during their broadcast next year.

