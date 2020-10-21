2021 Grammy nominations date finally announced: When will we know the contenders for music’s biggest prize?

We’ve known a lot about this year’s Grammys, including the date of the actual ceremony (January 31, 2021). But we weren’t sure exactly when the nominations would be announced — until now. On October 21 the recording academy revealed when this year’s contenders will be officially unveiled: November 24.

Recording academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will live-stream the nominations event at 9:00am Pacific/12:00 Noon Eastern, joined by Grammy nominees, winners and hopefuls beaming in from across the country. The announcement will be available to stream on Grammy.com, and after the top categories are revealed the entire list of contenders across all 84 categories will be sent out in a press release and on the Grammy website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended much of the entertainment industry, and will likely affect how the Grammys ceremony is carried out next January, but the global crisis hasn’t actually impacted the Grammy calendar. The eligibility period is the same as it was last year (September 1 through August 31), the late-January telecast date is almost the same, and the nominations date is also similar (last year they were unveiled on November 20).

The coronavirus outbreak could affect who gets nominated, though. Big stars didn’t have their usual avenues for promoting their music with so much of the industry shuttered in 2020. And the protests against police violence that followed the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during the spring inspired powerful new music from top artists like H.E.R. (“I Can’t Breathe”), Alicia Keys (“Perfect Way to Die”) and Lil Baby (“The Bigger Picture”), to name a few. Of all this music that tapped into the zeitgeist, how much of it will be recognized by the recording academy?

