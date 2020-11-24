2021 Grammys nominations: Full list of contenders for the 63rd Grammy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2021 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24, at noon Eastern (9:00 a.m. Pacific). So who made the cut? Scroll down to see the list. Winners of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, January 31 in a two-part ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The majority of the awards in the 84 categories spread across 30 fields will be handed out in a non-televised event, the Premiere Ceremony, that afternoon. The televised portion of the Grammys will begin on CBS at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. Expect that 3.5 hour telecast to be dominated by musical performances with about a dozen presentations of prizes. Scroll down for the full and complete list of nominees for the 63rd Grammys.

GENERAL FIELD

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion



SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade,” performed by Beyoncé

Songwriters: Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice

“The Box,” performed by Roddy Ricch

Songwriters: Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore

“Cardigan,” performed by Taylor Swift

Songwriters: Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swif

“Circles,” performed by Post Malone

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh

“Don’t Start Now,” performed by Dua Lipa

Songwriters: Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren

“Everything I Wanted,” performed by Billie Eilish

Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

“I Can’t Breathe,” performed by H.E.R.

Songwriters: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“If the World Was Ending,” performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Songwriters: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

“Blue Umbrella,” Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“American Standard,” James Taylor

“Unfollow the Rules,” Rufus Wainwright

“Judy,” Renée Zellweger

BEST POP ALBUM

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High,” Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference,” Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi

“Both of Us,” Jayda G

“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Kick,” I Arca

“Planet’s Mad,” Baauer

“Energy,” Disclosure

“Bubba,”Kaytranada

“Good Faith,” Madeon

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“Axiom,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

“Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard,” Jon Batiste

“Take the Stairs,” Black Violin

“Americana Grégoire,” Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” Snarky Puppy

ROCK

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter



BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“Bloodmoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) -Live,” Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

“Kyoto,” performed by Phoebe Bridgers

Songwriters: Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore

“Lost in Yesterday,” performed by Tame Impala

Songwriters: Kevin Parker

“Not,” performed by Big Thief

Songwriters: Adrianne Lenker

“Shameika,” performed by Fiona Apple

Songwriters: Fiona Apple

“Stay High,” performed by Brittany Howard

Songwriters: Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Sit On Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You,” Ledisi

“Distant,” Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

“Better Than I Imagine,” performed by Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello

Songwriters: Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson

“Black Parade,” performed by Beyoncé

Songwriters: Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice

“Collide,” performed by Tiana Major9 and Earthgang

Songwriters: Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi

“Do It,” performed by Chloe X Halle

Songwriters: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende

“Slow Down,” performed by Skip Marley and H.E.R.

Songwriters: Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings,” Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Happy 2 Be Here,” Ant Clemons

“Take Time,” Giveon

“To Feel Love/D,” Luke James

“Bigger Love,” John Legend

“All Rise,” Gregory Porter

RAP

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott



BEST RAP SONG

“The Bigger Picture,” performed by Lil Baby

Songwriters: Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams

“The Box,” performed by Roddy Ricch

Songwriters: Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” performed by Drake featuring Lil Durk

Songwriters: Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez

“Rockstar,” performed by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Songwriters: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore

“Savage,” performed by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Songwriters: Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9”

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert



BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“All Night,” Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean,” Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bluebird,” performed by Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” performed by Maren Morris

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz

“Crowded Table,” performed by The Highwomen

Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

“More Hearts Than Mine,” performed by Ingrid Andress

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland

“Some People Do,” performed by Old Dominion

Songwriters: Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

NEW AGE

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

“Songs From the Bardo,” Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

“Periphery,” Priya Darshini

“Form//Less,” Superposition

“More Guitar Stories,” Jim “Kimo” West

“Meditations,” Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

JAZZ

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

“Guinevere,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom

“Pachamama,” Regina Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa)

“All Blues,” Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

“Moe Honk,” Joshua Redman, soloist Track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“Ona,” Thana Alexa

“Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

“Modern Ancestors,” Carmen Lundy

“Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper,” Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“What’s the Hurry,” Kenny Washington

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment,” Ambrose Akinmusire

“Waiting Game,” Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

“Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard,” Gerald Clayton

“Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade

“Roundagain,” Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

“Dialogues on Race,” Gregg August

“Monk’estra Plays John Beasley,” John Beasley

“The Intangible Between,” Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

“Songs You Like A Lot,” John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“Data Lords,” Maria Schneider Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

“Tradiciones,” Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

“Four Questions,” Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“City of Dreams,” Chico Pinheiro

“Viento Y Tiempo – Live At Blue Note Tokyo,” Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

“Trane’s Delight,” Poncho Sanchez

GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Wonderful Is Your Name,” Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live),” Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy

“Come Together,” Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News

“Won’t Let Go,” Travis Greene

“Movin’ On,” Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

“Sunday Morning,” Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin

“Holy Water,” We The Kingdom

“Famous For (I Believe),” Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson

“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“2econd Wind: Ready,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute,” Myron Butler

“Choirmaster,” Ricky Dillard

“Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

“Kierra,” Kierra Sheard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ALBUM

“Run to the Father,” Cody Carnes

“All of My Best Friends,” Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water,” We The Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven,” Tauren Wells

“Jesus Is King,” Kanye West

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

“Beautiful Day,” Mark Bishop

“20/20,” The Crabb Family

“What Christmas Really Means,” The Erwins

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album),” Fisk Jubilee Singers

“Something Beautiful,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

LATIN

BEST LATIN POP/URBAN ALBUM

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez,” Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany García

“PAUSA “Pausa,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova

BEST LATIN ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“Aura,” Bajofondo

“Monstruo,” Cami

“Sobrevolando,” Cultura Profética

“La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Paez

“Miss Colombia,” Lido Pimienta

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN ALBUM

“Hecho En México,” Alejandro Fernández

vLa Serenata,” Lupita Infante

“Un Canto por México, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade

“Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez,” Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

“AYAYAY!,” Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

“Mi Tumbao,” José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

“Infinito,” Edwin Bonilla

“Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe),” Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

“40,” Grupo Niche

“Memorias De Navidad,” Víctor Manuelle

AMERICAN ROOTS

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz

“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Old Flowers,” Courtney Marie Andrews

“Terms of Surrender,” Hiss Golden Messenger

“World on the Ground,” Sarah Jarosz

“El Dorado,” Marcus King

“Good Souls Better Angels,” Lucinda Williams

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

“Man on Fire,” Danny Barnes

“To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1,” Thomm Jutz

“North Carolina Songbook,” Steep Canyon Rangers

“Home, ” Billy Strings

“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, ” Various Artists

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

“All My Dues Are Paid,” Frank Bey

“You Make Me Feel,” Don Bryant

“That’s What I Heard,” Robert Cray Band

“Cypress Grove, ” Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

“Rawer Than Raw,” Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?,” Fantastic Negrito

“Live at the Paramount,” Ruthie Foster Big Band

“The Juice G.,” Love

“Blackbirds,” Bettye LaVette

“Up and Rolling,” North Mississippi Allstars

BEST FOLK ALBUM

“Bonny Light Horseman,” Bonny Light Horseman

“Thanks for the Dance,” Leonard Cohen

“Song for Our Daughter,” Laura Marling

“Saturn Return, ” The Secret Sisters

“All the Good Times,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

“My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks,” Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours,” Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

“Lovely Sunrise,” Nā Wai ʽEhā

“Atmosphere,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers

“A Tribute to Al Berard,” Sweet Cecilia

REGGAE

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton

“Higher Place, Skip Marley

“It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

“Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals

“One World, The Wailers

WORLD MUSIC

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

“Fu Chronicles,” Antibalas

“Twice as Tall,” Burna Boy

“Agora,” Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters,” Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar,” Tinariwen

CHILDREN’S

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

“All the Ladies,” Joanie Leeds

“Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders,” Alastair Moock And Friends

“I’m an Optimist,” Dog On Fleas

“Songs for Singin’,” The Okee Dokee Brothers

“Wild Life,” Justin Roberts

SPOKEN WORD

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

“Acid for the Children: A Memoir,” Flea

“Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…,” Ken Jennings

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

“Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow

“Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White),” Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

“I Love Everything,” Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist,” Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger,” Bill Burr

“23 Hours to Kill,” Jerry Seinfeld

MUSICAL THEATER

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Amélie,” Original London Cast

“American Utopia on Broadway,” Original Cast

“Jagged Little Pill,” Original Broadway Cast

“Little Shop of Horrors,” The New Off-Broadway Cast

“The Prince of Egypt,” Original Cast

“Soft Power,” Original Cast

VISUAL MEDIA

BEST VISUAL MEDIA COMPILATION

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music”

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Frozen 2”

“Jojo Rabbit”

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SCORE

“Ad Astra,” Max Richter

“Becoming,” Kamasi Washington

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats), Taylor Swift

“Carried Me With You” (from Onward), Brandi Carlile

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA

“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

“Stand Upv (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“Baby Jack,” Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Be Water II,” Christian Sands

“Plumfield,” Alexandre Desplat

“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider

“Strata,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Bathroom Dance,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Donna Lee,” John Beasley

“Honeymooner,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

“Uranus: The Magician,” Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

“Asas Fechadas,” Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

“Desert Song,” Säje

“From This Place,” Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody

“Slow Burn,” Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

PACKAGE/NOTES

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

“Asas Fechadas,” Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

“Desert Song,” Säje

“From This Place,” Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody

“Slow Burn,” Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

BEST BOXED/LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition),” Paul McCartney

“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991,” Grateful Dead

“Mode,” Depeche Mode

“Ode to Joy,” Wilco

“The Story of Ghostly International,” Various Artists

BEST ALBUM NOTES

“At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926”

“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974”

“Dead Man’s Pop”

“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business”

“Out of a Clear Blue Sky”

HISTORICAL

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

“Celebrated, 1895-1896,” Unique Quartette

“Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943), ”Nat King Cole

“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, ”Mister Rogers

“1999 Super Deluxe Edition,” Prince

“Souvenir,” Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

“Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions,” Béla Fleck

PRODUCTION

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

“Black Hole Rainbow”

“Expectations”

“Hyperspace”

“Jamie”

“25 Trips”

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)”

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)”

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)”

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)”

MUSIC VIDEO

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé

“Life Is Good,” Future Featuring Drake

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“Adore You,” Harry Styles

“Goliath,” Woodkid



BEST MUSIC FILM

“Beastie Boys Story,” Beastie Boys

“Black Is King,” Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top

