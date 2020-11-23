16 Grammy records and milestones to watch for at 2021 awards include Beyonce, Taylor Swift …

Nominations for the Grammy Awards are coming this Tuesday November 24, and there are categories that might set new records, either for wins or for nominations. Let’s look at a few.

Record of the Year

Multiple records could be broken in this category this year. First, if Beyoncé gets a nomination this year — whether it is for “Savage (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion, her own “Black Parade,” or maybe even both — she’ll break the record for the most nominations for a female artist in this category, which she currently holds in a tie with Barbra Streisand at five apiece. Beyonce’s previous nominations were for “Say My Name” (as a member of Destiny’s Child in 2001), “Crazy in Love” (2004), “Irreplaceable” (2008), “Halo” (2010) and “Formation” (2017).

Not only that, Beyoncé would also join a select list of artists who’ve had ROTY nominations in three different decades. She would be in good company: the only artists who have achieved this are Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra, Streisand, and John Lennon.

Also in this category, a record-tying moment is possible if Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” sneaks in. If so, she would tie Streisand and Beyoncé with five nominations here, having previously contended for “You Belong with Me” (2010), “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (2013), “Shake it Off” (2015) and “Blank Space” (2016).

Another potential record-breaker in this category is Post Malone. If “Circles” gets a ROTY nom as predicted, Malone would be only the fourth artist to get three consecutive bids after Sinatra, Roberta Flack, and Steve Winwood. Malone was previously nominated for “Rockstar” (2019) and “Sunflower” (2020).

Song of the Year

If she gets in for “Cardigan” as predicted, Swift will break the record for most SOTY nominations for a woman with five, breaking her tie with Marylin Bergman. She was previously nominated for “You Belong with Me,” “Shake it Off,” “Blank Space” and “Lover” (2020). Furthermore, it would place Swift just one nomination below McCartney and Lionel Richie, the most nominated artists in this category ever with six apiece.

Another record here could come from H.E.R., whose song “I Can’t Breathe” is a strong possibility for SOTY. If it were to pull off a win, it would be the first champ not to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 since The Beatles’ “Michelle” in 1967.

Album of the Year

If things go as Gold Derby’s current odds predict and the award goes to “After Hours” by The Weeknd, then this would be the first win for a Black artist in 13 years. If his single “Blinding Lights” also wins its general field races, The Weeknd would also be only the ninth artist to win ROTY, SOTY, and AOTY in the same night.

However, if Swift’s “Folklore” manages a win here, she would not only be the first woman to prevail three times following her victories for “Fearless” (2010) and “1989” (2016), but she would also join Simon, Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder as the only performers of any gender to win three times.

Now, if, let’s say, Harry Styles upsets to win the award for “Fine Line,” he’ll be in an interesting position as the first male pop artist to win since Steely Dan almost 20 years ago, as well as joining Michael Jackson as a rare former boy band member to win this category.

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Weeknd, who has a real shot of winning here, would be the first solo Black artist to do so (Ray Charles won with his collaboration album “Genius Loves Company” credited to “Ray Charles and Various Artists”), which is kind of insane, right?

Meanwhile, a Swift win would make her only the third artist to prevail here more than once, tying Kelly Clarkson and Adele with two wins (Swift previously triumphed for “1989”). Additionally, Swift is predicted to join Pink, Justin Timberlake, Clarkson, and Ariana Grande as the only artists to get more than three noms — in addition to “1989,” Swift also got in for “Reputation” (2019) and “Lover” (2020).

Lady Gaga would also join these artists this year with her album “Chromatica,” as she was previously nommed for “The Fame Monster” (2011), “Born This Way” (2012) and “Joanne” (2018), winning for the first.

Best Rap Performance

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)” could be the front-runner in this category. If so, they would be the first women to win this gender neutral prize, as well as the first pair of women to win any rap category since Salt-N-Pepa.

