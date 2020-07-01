Oscars invite 819 new members in 2020: Complete list by branch (and 2014-2019 totals too)

This year, the motion picture academy achieved its five-year goal of doubling the number of women among its membership. In all, 819 film professionals were invited to become part of the organization that hands out the Oscars. Compare this intake to the totals of the previous five years: 842 in 2019; a record 928 in 2018; 774 in 2017; 683 in 2016; 322 in 2015; and 271 in 2014.

While Academy Awards nominees are automatically eligible for consideration, the rest of the candidates must go through a fairly cumbersome process. A candidate must meet certain branch specific requirements before even being eligible.

For example, actors must “have a minimum of three theatrical feature film credits, in all of which the roles played were scripted roles, one of which was released in the past five years, and all of which are of a caliber that reflect the high standards of the Academy.” For writers, directors and producers they need have just two of these credits.

The executive committee of the branch must endorse the application before forwarding it to the Board of Governors for final approval.

Beyond the branches, the academy decided to allow talent agents to join for the first time. That meant the number of invitations extended to Members at Large (i.e., those who are not eligible to join one of the 17 branches of the academy) jumped to a record 89.

Below: The complete list with the counts for this year as well as those for 2014 to 2019 in brackets. Those names with an * are eligible for membership in multiple branches and must pick one.

Actors

(47 in 2020; 54 in 2019; 166 in 2018; 105 in 2017; 69 in 2016; 25 in 2015; 20 in 2014)



Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Awkwafina – “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Zazie Beetz – “Joker,” “High Flying Bird”

Alia Bhatt – “Gully Boy,” “Raazi”

Bobby Cannavale – “The Irishman,” “The Station Agent”

Choi Woo-Shik – “Parasite,” “The Divine Fury”

Zendaya Coleman – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “The Greatest Showman”

Tyne Daly – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Mackenzie Davis – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Tully”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Booksmart,” “Detroit”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet,” “Widows”

Pierfrancesco Favino – “The Traitor,” “Rush”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart,” “Lady Bird”

Zack Gottsagen – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

David Gyasi – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Interstellar”

Adèle Haenel – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – “Waves,” “Luce”

Brian Tyree Henry – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows”

Huang Jue – “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” “The Lady in the Portrait”

Jang Hye-Jin – “Parasite,” “Poetry”

Jo Yeo-Jeong – “Parasite,” “The Target”

Udo Kier – “The Painted Bird,” “Shadow of the Vampire”

Lee Jung-Eun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Eva Longoria – “Overboard,” “Harsh Times”

Natasha Lyonne – “Honey Boy,” “American Pie”

Tzi Ma – “The Farewell,” “Arrival”

George MacKay – “1917,” “Captain Fantastic”

Tim McGraw – “Country Strong,” “The Blind Side”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Leave No Trace”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Ready Player One,” “Animal Kingdom”

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy,” “Mudbound”

Niecy Nash – “Downsizing,” “Selma”

Genevieve Nnaji – “Lionheart,” “Road to Yesterday”

Park So-Dam – “Parasite,” “The Priests”

Teyonah Parris – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Chi-Raq”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women,” “Lady Macbeth”

Hrithik Roshan – “Super 30,” “Jodhaa Akbar”

James Saito – “Always Be My Maybe,” “Big Eyes”

Alexander Siddig – “Cairo Time,” “Syriana”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Knives Out,” “Sorry to Bother You”

Yul Vazquez – “Gringo,” “Last Flag Flying”

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Monsters and Men”

Olivia Wilde – “Meadowland,” “Rush”

Constance Wu – “Hustlers,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Wu Jing – “The Wandering Earth,” “Wolf Warrior”

Zhao Tao – “Ash Is Purest White,” “Mountains May Depart”

Casting Directors

(20 in 2020; 13 in 2019; 5 in 2018; 13 in 2017; 14 in 2016; 10 in 2015; 22 in 2014)

Orit Azoulay – “The Kindergarten Teacher,” “The Band’s Visit”

Libia Batista – “Eres Tú Papá?,” “Viva”

Javier Braier – “The Two Popes,” “Wild Tales”

Anja Dihrberg – “A Hidden Life,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Leïla Fournier – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Timka Grin – “With Mom,” “In the Land of Blood and Honey”

Des Hamilton – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Melancholia”

Carla Hool – “A Better Life,” “Sin Nombre”

Camilla-Valentine Isola – “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” “Goya’s Ghosts”

Tess Joseph – “Aladdin,” “Lion”

Julia Kim – “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Starlet”

Eva Leira – “Pain and Glory,” “Biutiful”

Kirsty McGregor – “Lion,” “Animal Kingdom”

Yesi Ramirez – “The Hate U Give,” “Moonlight”

Yolanda Serrano – “Pain and Glory,” “Biutiful”

Nandini Shrikent – “Gully Boy,” “Life of Pi”

Magdalena Szwarcbart – “Cold War,” “Schindler’s List”

Toshie Tabata – “Shoplifters,” “Tokyo Tribe”

Sarah Teper – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Hila Yuval – “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” “Beaufort”

Cinematographers

(15 in 2020; 18 in 2019; 31 in 2018; 13 in 2017; 28 in 2016; 11 in 2015; 5 in 2014)

Todd Banhazl – “Blow the Man Down,” “Hustlers”

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Nicola Daley – “Pin Cushion,” “I Am a Girl”

Óscar Faura – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “The Imitation Game”

Takeshi Hamada – “Sakura Guardian in the North,” “Departures”

Chayse Irvin – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Hannah”

Ron Johanson – “Freedom,” “The Woman Inside”

Polly Morgan – “Lucy in the Sky,” “The Truth about Emanuel”

Trent Opaloch – “Avengers: Endgame,” “District 9”

Larkin Seiple – “Luce,” “Kin”

Ken Seng – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Deadpool”

Vladimír Smutný – “The Painted Bird,” “Kolya”

Jörg Widmer – “A Hidden Life,” “Pina”

Jasper Wolf – “Instinct,” “Monos”

Katsumi Yanagijima – “Battle Royale,” “Dear Doctor”

Costume Designers

(14 in 2020; 9 in 2019; 31 in 2018; 14 in 2017; 6 in 2016; 3 in 2015; 7 in 2014)

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Dogman,” “Tale of Tales”

Choi Seyeon – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Lisy Christl – “White House Down,” “Anonymous”

Caroline De Vivaise – “Shadow of the Vampire,” “Germinal”

Nicoletta Ercole – “Letters to Juliet,” “Under the Tuscan Sun”

Catherine George – “Okja,” “Snowpiercer”

Danielle Hollowell – “Girls Trip,” “Undercover Brother”

Neeta Lulla – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – “Love & Friendship,” “Becoming Jane”

Dayna Pink – “Bumblebee,” “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World”

Dorota Roqueplo – “Hiszpanka,” “The Mill and the Cross”

Judy Shrewsbury – “High Life,” “Let the Sunshine In”

Amy Westcott – “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler”

Denise Wingate – “Live Free or Die Hard,” “Wedding Crashers”

Directors

(39 in 2020; 33 in 2019; 26 in 2018; 25 in 2017; 91 in 2016; 26 in 2015; 11 in 2014)

Ali Abbasi – “Border,” “Shelley”

Levan Akin – “And Then We Danced,” “The Circle”

Francesca Archibugi – “A Question of the Heart,” “Tomorrow”

Ari Aster – “Midsommar,” “Hereditary”

Icíar Bolláin – “Even the Rain,” “Take My Eyes”

Kat Candler – “Hellion,” “Jumping off Bridges”

Felipe Cazals – “El Año de la Peste,” “Canoa: A Shameful Memory”

Cristina Comencini – “Latin Lover,” “Don’t Tell”

Sebastián Cordero – “Europa Report,” “Crónicas”

Terence Davies – “The House of Mirth,” “The Long Day Closes”

Sophie Deraspe – “Antigone,” “A Gay Girl in Damascus: The Amina Profile”

Mati Diop – “Atlantics,” “A Thousand Suns”

Robert Eggers – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Luis Estrada – “The Perfect Dictatorship,” “Herod’s Law”

Sydney Freeland – “Deidra & Laney Rob a Train,” “Drunktown’s Finest”

Bette Gordon – “Handsome Harry,” “Variety”

Maggie Greenwald – “Sophie and the Rising Sun,” “The Ballad of Little Jo”

Megan Griffiths – “Sadie,” “The Night Stalker”

Alma Har’el – “Honey Boy,” “Bombay Beach”

Sterlin Harjo – “Mekko,” “Barking Water”

Kathleen Hepburn – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “Never Steady, Never Still”

Jan Komasa – “Corpus Christi,” “Warsaw ’44”

Tamara Kotevska – “Honeyland”

Alejandro Landes – “Monos,” “Porfirio”

John H. Lee – “Operation Chromite,” “71: Into the Fire”

Ladj Ly – “Les Misérables”

Victoria Mahoney – “Yelling to the Sky”

Samira Makhmalbaf – “At Five in the Afternoon,” “The Apple”

Mai Masri – “3000 Nights,” “33 Days”

Akin Omotoso – “Vaya,” “Tell Me Sweet Something”

Matt Reeves – “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”

Ljubo Stefanov – “Honeyland”

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open,” “ćəsnaʔəm, the city before the city”

Maria Tognazzi – “Me, Myself & Her,” “A Five Star Life”

Jorge Alí Triana – “Bolívar Soy Yo,” “A Time to Die”

Matthew Vaughn – “Kick-Ass,” “Layer Cake”

Lulu Wang* – “The Farewell,” “Posthumous”

Wash Westmoreland – “Still Alice,” “Quinceañera”

Andrés Wood – “Araña,” “Violeta Went to Heaven”

Documentary

(109 in 2020; 98 in 2019; 85 in 2018; 52 in 2017; 42 in 2016; 21 in 2015; 18 in 2014)

Shirley Abraham – “The Hour of Lynching,” “The Cinema Travellers”

Joelle Alexis – “The Green Prince,” “A Film Unfinished”

Cristina Amaral – “Um Filme de Verão (A Summer Film),” “Person”

Liran Atzmor – “King Bibi,” “The Law in These Parts”

Violeta Ayala – “Cocaine Prison,” “The Bolivian Case”

Julia Bacha – “Naila and the Uprising,” “Budrus”

Robert Bahar – “The Silence of Others,” “Made in L.A.”

Nels Bangerter – “Cameraperson,” “Let the Fire Burn”

Malek Bensmaïl – “The Battle of Algiers, a Film within History,” “La Chine Est Encore Loin (China Is Still Far)”

Sara Bernstein – “Rebuilding Paradise,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

Yael Bitton – “Advocate,” “Machines”

Garrett Bradley – “Time,” “Alone”

Salem Brahimi – “Abd El-Kader,” “Africa Is Back”

Vincent Carelli – “Martírio,” “Corumbiara: They Shoot Indians, Don’t They?”

Almudena Carracedo – “The Silence of Others,” “Made in L.A.”

Paola Castillo – “Beyond My Grandfather Allende,” “Genoveva”

Daniel Chalfen – “The Infiltrators,” “Silenced”

Chaowei Chang – “Chong Tian (The Rocking Sky),” “The Road to Fame”

Lisa Kleiner Chanoff – “Life Overtakes Me,” “Watchers of the Sky”

Alison Chernick – “Itzhak,” “Matthew Barney: No Restraint”

Kasper Collin – “I Called Him Morgan,” “My Name Is Albert Ayler”

Inadelso Cossa – “A Memory in Three Acts,” “Xilunguine, the Promised Land”

Laura Coxson – “The Proposal,” “Iris”

Maria Cuomo Cole – “Newtown,” “Living for 32”

Emma Davie – “Becoming Animal,” “I Am Breathing”

Adam Del Deo – “Quincy,” “Every Little Step”

Whitney Dow – “When the Drum Is Beating,” “Two Towns of Jasper”

Kelly Duane de La Vega – “The Return,” “Better This World”

Sandi Dubowski – “A Jihad for Love,” “Trembling before G-d”

Carol Dysinger – “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” “Camp Victory, Afghanistan”

Paz Encina – “Memory Exercises,” “Paraguayan Hammock”

Ali Essafi – “Sheikhates Blues,” “Général, Nous Voilà!”

Ina Fichman – “The Oslo Diaries,” “The Wanted 18”

David France – “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson,” “How to Survive a Plague”

Asako Fujioka – “Shukufuku (Blessed)”

Atanas Georgiev – “Honeyland,” “Cash & Marry”

Linda Goldstein Knowlton – “We Are the Radical Monarchs,” “Somewhere Between”

Robert Greene – “Bisbee ’17,” “Kate Plays Christine”

Pernille Rose Grønkjær – “Hunting for Hedonia,” “The Monastery”

Tala Hadid – “House in the Fields,” “Windsleepers”

Amelia Hapsari – “Rising in Silence,” “Fight like Ahok”

John Haptas – “Life Overtakes Me,” “Tokyo Waka”

Jessica Hargrave – “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “Good Ol’ Freda”

Monica Weston Hellström – “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” “15 Min – The Massacre”

Sonja Henrici – “Donkeyote,” “I Am Breathing”

Jerry Henry – “City of Gold,” “American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs”

Alice Henty – “The Dog Doc,” “The Work”

Robin Hessman – “Simple as Water,” “My Perestroika”

Nishtha Jain – “Gulabi Gang,” “Lakshmi and Me”

Rachel Leah Jones – “Advocate,” “Gypsy Davy”

Gary Byung-Seok Kam – “In the Absence,” “Planet of Snail”

Toni Kamau – “I Am Samuel,” “Softie”

Anne Köhncke – “Pervert Park,” “The Act of Killing”

Tamara Kotevska* – “Honeyland,” “Lake of Apples”

Hajooj Kuka – “Live from Mogadishu,” “Beats of the Antonov”

Richard Ladkani – “Sea of Shadows,” “The Ivory Game”

Véronique Lagoarde-Ségot – “Amal,” “5 Broken Cameras”

Peter Lataster – “Miss Kiet’s Children,” “Awake in a Bad Dream”

Petra Lataster-Czisch – “Miss Kiet’s Children,” “Awake in a Bad Dream”

Erez Laufer – “Rabin in His Own Words,” “One Day after Peace”

Monica Lazurean-Gorgan – “A Mere Breath,” “Chuck Norris vs. Communism”

Bo Li – “Our Time Machine,” “Plastic China”

Allyson Luchak – “This Is Not a Movie,” “One Nation under Dog”

Amit Madheshiya – “The Hour of Lynching,” “The Cinema Travellers”

Vinnie Malhotra – “16 Shots,” “Ivory Tower”

Jeffrey Malmberg – “Spettacolo,” “Marwencol”

Vitaly Mansky – “Putin’s Witnesses,” “Under the Sun”

Andrea Meditch – “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops,” “Grizzly Man”

Thomas G. Miller – “Limited Partnership,” “One Bad Cat: The Reverend Albert Wagner Story”

Todd Douglas Miller – “Apollo 11,” “Dinosaur 13”

Nicole Newnham – “Crip Camp,” “The Rape of Europa”

Bianca Oana – “Colectiv (Collective),” “Turn Off the Lights”

Jacki Ochs – “Out of My Head,” “Letters Not about Love”

Mariana Oliva – “The Edge of Democracy,” “Piripkura”

Göran Hugo Olsson – “That Summer,” “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

Deborah Oppenheimer – “Foster,” “Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport”

Iván Osnovikoff – “Los Reyes,” “La Muerte de Pinochet (The Death of Pinochet)”

Tiago Pavan – “The Edge of Democracy,” “Olmo and the Seagull”

Bettina Perut – “Los Reyes,” “La Muerte de Pinochet (The Death of Pinochet)”

Nicolas Philibert – “To Be and to Have,” “In the Land of the Deaf”

Diane Quon – “The Dilemma of Desire,” “Minding the Gap”

Claudia Raschke – “RBG,” “Mad Hot Ballroom”

Marina Razbezhkina – “Optical Axis,” “Winter, Go Away!”

Jeff Reichert – “American Factory,” “Remote Area Medical”

Lisa Remington – “Foster,” “Feminists: What Were They Thinking?”

Yoruba Richen – “The New Black,” “Promised Land”

Jihan Robinson – “Pahokee,” “Traveling While Black”

Marta Rodriguez – “Our Voice of Earth, Memory and Future,” “Campesinos (Peasants)”

Erich Roland – “The Final Year,” “Waiting for “Superman””

Maureen A. Ryan – “1971,” “Wisconsin Death Trip”

Sophie Sartain – “Seeing Allred,” “Blessed Is the Match: The Life and Death of Hannah Senesh”

Elhum Shakerifar – “Of Love & Law,” “Even When I Fall”

Karin Slater – “Sisters of the Wilderness,” “The Meaning of the Buffalo”

Jason Spingarn-Koff – “The White Helmets,” “Life 2.0”

Ljubo Stefanov* – “Honeyland,” “Lake of Apples”

Michèle Stephenson – “American Promise,” “Slaying Goliath”

David Tedeschi – “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” “George Harrison: Living in the Material World”

Douglas Tirola – “Bisbee ’17,” “Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead”

Mila Turajlic – “The Other Side of Everything,” “Cinema Komunisto”

Noland Walker – “Boogie Man: The Lee Atwater Story,” “Citizen King”

Yvonne Welbon – “The New Black,” “Sisters in Cinema”

Chris White – “Midnight Traveler,” “Quest”

Yi Seung-Jun – “In the Absence,” “Planet of Snail”

Donald Young – “Daze of Justice,” “Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings”

Miranda Yousef – “Misconception,” “Troubadours”

Yolande Zauberman – “M,” “Classified People”

Zhou Hao – “The Chinese Mayor,” “Cotton”

Michel Zongo – “No Gold for Kalsaka,” “The Siren of Faso Fani”

Executives

(49 in 2020; 72 in 2019; 40 in 2018; 43 in 2017; 31 in 2016; 12 in 2015; 18 in 2014)

Jillian Apfelbaum

Ozzie Areu

Tarak Ben Ammar

Mark Boxer

Ian Bricke

Agnes Chu

Ronni Coulter

Tonia Davis

Louisa Dent

Jeff Deutchman

Danielle Diego

Holly Edwards

Ellen Ruth Eliasoph

Elissa Federoff

Stacey Fong

Philip Goore

Elishia Holmes

Robin Jonas

Robert Warren Kessel

Jonathan Kier

Spencer Klein

Jean Labadie

Ashley Levinson

Laura Lewis

Teresa Moneo

Dave Neustadter

Barbara Peiro

Chan Phung

Stephen R. Plum

Laurene Powell Jobs

Tom Prassis

Pamela Reynolds

Frank Rodriguez

Paul Martin Roeder

Eric Roth

Jennifer Salke

Ann Sarnoff

Teddy Schwarzman

Lori Silfen

Terry Steiner

Priya Swaminathan

Jeannine Tang

Gregg Taylor

Kevin Ulrich

Mimi Valdes

Krista Wegener

Erin Westerman

Danice Woodley

Tom Yoda

Film Editors

(29 in 2020; 31 in 2019; 35 in 2018; 32 in 2017; 29 in 2016; 25 in 2015; 12 in 2014)

Catherine Apple – “Onward,” “Hotel Transylvania”

Andrew Bird – “In the Fade,” “The Edge of Heaven”

Konstantin Bock – “Capernaum”

Andrew Buckland – “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Girl on the Train”

Francesca Calvelli – “The Traitor,” “No Man’s Land”

Alejandro Carrillo Penovi – “Heroic Losers,” “The Clan”

Przemysław Chruścielewski – “Corpus Christi,” “The Last Family”

David Coulson – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Whale Rider”

Patrick Don Vito – “Three Christs,” “Green Book”

Tom Eagles – “Jojo Rabbit,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Kayla M. Emter – “Hustlers,” “The Immigrant”

Louise Ford – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Madeleine Gavin – “City of Joy,” “What Maisie Knew”

Atanas Georgiev – “Honeyland,” “These Are the Rules”

Jeff Groth – “Joker,” “War Dogs”

Nick Houy – “Little Women,” “Lady Bird”

Carole Kravetz Aykanian – “Ghost World,” “Devil in a Blue Dress”

Julien Lacheray – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Girlhood”

Jennifer Lame – “Marriage Story,” “Manchester by the Sea”

Igor Litoninskiy – “Beanpole,” “Stalingrad”

Alex Marquez – “Snowden,” “Savages”

Benjamin Massoubre – “I Lost My Body,” “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales”

Kelly Matsumoto – “Fast & Furious 6,” “The Mummy Returns”

Roberto Perpignani – “The Postman (Il Postino),” “The Night of the Shooting Stars”

Fred Raskin – “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Django Unchained”

David Ian Salter – “Finding Nemo,” “Toy Story 2”

Tambet Tasuja – “Truth and Justice,” “Take It or Leave It”

Michael Taylor – “The Farewell,” “Love Is Strange”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Makeup Artists & Hairstylists

(18 in 2020; 24 in 2019; 13 in 2018; 30 in 2017; 20 in 2016; 10 in 2015; 5 in 2014)

Ma Kalaadevi Ananda – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “12 Years a Slave”

Anji Bemben – “Overboard,” “Watchmen”

Gregory Funk – “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “The Way Back”

Barrie Gower – “Rocketman,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Colleen LaBaff – “Iron Man 3,” “Hitchcock”

Marese Langan – “Emma,” “Belle”

Alberto Moccia – “Zama,” “The German Doctor”

Greg Nelson – “Tropic Thunder,” “Dad”

Nina Paskowitz – “Jobs,” “Iron Man”

Mari Paz Robles – “I Dream in Another Language,” “Cantinflas”

David Ruiz Gameros – “Tear This Heart Out,” “Amores Perros”

Tapio Salmi – “Rocketman,” “Chéri”

Susana Sánchez – “The Liberator,” “Goya’s Ghosts”

Esmé Sciaroni – “Like Crazy,” “Days and Clouds”

Brian Sipe – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Mike Smithson – “The Lone Ranger,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

Vera Steimberg – “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Dreamgirls”

Debbie Zoller – “Pitch Perfect,” “I Heart Huckabees”

Marketing and Public Relations

(90 in 2020; 68 in 2019; 46 in 2018; 34 in 2017; 22 in 2016; 19 in 2015; 9 in 2014)

Christopher Albert

Jade Alex

Mia Ammer

Jon Anderson

Shani Ankori

Amy Astley

Karen Barragan

Emily Bear

Maggie Begley

Brooke Blumberg

Meghann Burns

Sheri Callan

Inma Carbajal-Fogel

Mark Carroll

Emmanuelle Castro

Candice Chen

Tom Chen

Staci R. Collins Jackson

Ray Costa

Arnaldo D’Alfonso

Maitena de Amorrortu

Sylvia Desrochers

Clay Dollarhide

Peter Dunne

Laura Dyer

Ekta Farrar

Liza Burnett Fefferman

Michael Fisk

Dana Flowers

Venus Fong

Fernando Garcia

Rona K. Geller

Scott Goldman

Amy Grey

Harlan Gulko

Yuka Hoshino

Stephen Huvane

Lana Iny

Allison Jackson

Claudia Kalindjian

Teni Karapetian

Craig Karpel

Joshua Kornblit

Nancy Lan

Elaine Christine LaZelle

Maxine Leonard

Alan Lobel

Weelin Loh

Liz Mahoney

Miguel Mallet

Carol Marshall

Charles McDonald

Michael McIntyre

Olivier Mouroux

Charlie Olsky

Julia Pacetti

Tom Parker

Spencer Peeples

Rose Zello Phillips

Chris Regan

Rene Ridinger

Mary Goss Robino

Samantha Rosenberg

Dustin M. Sandoval

Heather Ann Secrist

Adam J. Segal

Susie Shen

Amanda Joy Sherwin

Jamie Shor

Gina Soliz

Gordon Spragg

Patrick Starr

Ken Sunshine

Rachel Tash

Albert Tello

Keleigh Thomas Morgan

Kyle David Thorpe

Claudia Tomassini

Adriana Trautman

Jayne Trotman

Beatrice Wachsberger

Marcos Waltenberg

Joe Wees

Marla Weinstein

Kimberly Wire

Damon Wolf

Judy Woloshen

Anne Yoo

Ramzy Zeidan

Flora Zhao

Music

(34 in 2020; 28 in 2019; 43 in 2018; 28 in 2017; 26 in 2016; 19 in 2015; 12 in 2014)

Clinton Bennett – “After,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Tamar-Kali Brown – “The Last Thing He Wanted,” “Mudbound”

Joshuah Brian Campbell – “Harriet”

Chanda Dancy – “After We Leave,” “Everything before Us”

Nainita Desai – “The Reason I Jump,” “For Sama”

Arhynn Descy – “Eye for an Eye,” “50 Kisses”

Bryce Dessner – “Irresistible,” “The Two Popes”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Ilan Eshkeri – “Stardust,” “Layer Cake”

Robert Andre Glasper – “The Photograph,” “Mr. Soul!”

Katie Greathouse – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

Andrea Guerra – “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Hotel Rwanda”

Tom Howe – “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” “Charming”

Chad Hugo – “The Black Godfather,” “Hidden Figures”

Devonté “Blood Orange” Hynes – “Queen & Slim,” “Fifty Shades of Grey”

Jung Jae-Il – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Peter Kam – “Dragon,” “The Warlords”

Lele Marchitelli – “Loro 1,” “The Great Beauty”

Cyril Paul Henri Morin – “Zaytoun,” “Samsara”

Khaled Mouzanar – “Capernaum,” “Where Do We Go Now?”

Larry Mullen Jr. – “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” “Man on the Train”

Blake Neely – “Assassins,” “Life as We Know It”

Roger Neill – “20th Century Women,” “Beginners”

Michael Nyman – “Gattaca,” “The Piano”

Sattar Oraki – “The Salesman,” “Give Back”

Michiru Oshima – “Memories of Tomorrow,” “Lost Paradise”

Park Inyoung – “Pieta,” “Poongsan”

Max Richter – “Ad Astra,” “Waltz with Bashir”

Patrice Rushen – “Men in Black,” “Indecent Proposal”

Jeff Russo – “Lucy in the Sky,” “Hondros”

Arturo Sandoval – “Richard Jewell,” “The Mule”

Anton Sanko – “Fractured,” “Ouija”

Jermain Stegall – “Proximity,” “Jamesy Boy”

Bernie Taupin – “Rocketman,” “Brokeback Mountain”

Producers

(38 in 2020; 42 in 2019; 43 in 2018; 28 in 2017; 26 in 2016; 19 in 2015; 12 in 2014)

Zeynep Özbatur Atakan – “The Wild Pear Tree,” “Winter Sleep”

Toufik Ayadi – “Les Misérables,” “Château”

Christophe Barral – “Les Misérables,” “Château”

Sam Bisbee – “The Hero,” “Other People”

Edher Campos – “Sonora, the Devil’s Highway,” “The Golden Dream”

Nicolas Celis – “Roma,” “Tempestad”

Bénédicte Couvreur – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Girlhood”

Jessica Elbaum – “Hustlers,” “Booksmart”

Elda Ferri – “The Soul Keeper,” “Life Is Beautiful”

Brad Corwin Fuller – “A Quiet Place,” “The Purge”

Alex Garcia – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Desierto”

Anna Gerb – “A Most Violent Year,” “All Is Lost”

Rana Joy Glickman – “God Said Ha!,” “Full Tilt Boogie”

Jared Ian Goldman – “Ingrid Goes West,” “Wilson”

Pippa Harris – “1917,” “Blood”

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones – “Honey Boy,” “Midnight Special”

Kwak Sin-Ae – “Parasite,” “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned”

Enrique López Lavigne – “The Impossible,” “Sex and Lucia”

Álvaro Longoria – “Everybody Knows,” “Finding Altamira”

Mónica Lozano – “I Dream in Another Language,” “Instructions Not Included”

Gabriela Maire – “Las Niñas Bien (The Good Girls),” “La Caridad (Charity)”

Luis Manso – “Champions,” “Binta and the Great Idea”

Shannon McIntosh – “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “The Hateful Eight”

Andrew Miano – “The Farewell,” “A Single Man”

Tim Moore – “Richard Jewell,” “Sully”

Matías Mosteirin – “The Clan,” “Wild Tales”

Ryan Murphy – “A Secret Love,” “Running with Scissors”

Carthew Neal – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

Tommy Oliver – “The Perfect Guy,” “Kinyarwanda”

Clark Peterson – “Rampart,” “Monster”

Gabriela Rodríguez – “Roma,” “Gravity”

Rosalie Swedlin – “The Wife,” “Laggies”

Mar Targarona – “Secuestro (Boy Missing),” “The Orphanage”

Luis Urbano – “Letters from War,” “Tabu”

Alicia Van Couvering – “Cop Car,” “Tiny Furniture”

Faye Ward – “Wild Rose,” “Stan & Ollie”

Chelsea Winstanley – “Jojo Rabbit,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Ryan Zacarias – “The Mountain,” “Mediterranea”

Production Designers

(40 in 2020; 31 in 2019; 32 in 2018; 24 in 2017; 32 in 2016; 16 in 2015; 14 in 2014)

Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Eat Pray Love”

Markus Bensch – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” “V for Vendetta”

Livia Borgonogni – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “La Stoffa dei Sogni”

Sandra Cabriada – “Instructions Not Included,” “The Mexican”

Andrew Max Cahn – “Up in the Air,” “The Hangover”

S. Todd Christensen – “Sicario,” “Moneyball”

Paola Comencini – “Io Sono Tempesta,” “Don’t Tell”

Alex DiGerlando – “The Dead Don’t Die,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Robert Foulkes – “Ford v Ferrari,” “La La Land”

Elli Griff – “Ghost in the Shell,” “Edge of Tomorrow”

Darryl Henley – “Aquaman,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Molly Hughes – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “War Horse”

Kevin Kavanaugh – “Only the Brave,” “The Dark Knight Rises”

Noah Klocek – “Onward,” “The Good Dinosaur”

Jamie Lapsley – “Tommy’s Honour,” “Kill Command”

Estefanía Larraín – “A Fantastic Woman,” “Neruda”

Harriet Lawrence – “Overlord,” “Suffragette”

Alan Lee – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Wing Lee – “The First Purge,” “Stoker”

Barbara Ling – “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Fried Green Tomatoes”

Jim Magdaleno – “First Man,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

Margaret (Peg) McClellan – “Brokedown Palace,” “Leave It to Beaver”

Akin McKenzie – “Wildlife,” “Aftermath”

Robin Miller – “Gemini Man,” “Spider-Man”

Phil Norwood – “The Lion King,” “Baywatch”

Harry Otto – “Star Trek Beyond,” “American Sniper”

Missy E. Parker – “Hidden Figures,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Hope Parrish – “X-Men: First Class,” “The Net”

Jay Pelissier – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Fate of the Furious”

Janice Polley – “Blackhat,” “Collateral”

Anna Rackard – “Haywire,” “Ondine”

Michèle St-Arnaud – “Arrival,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Lee Sandales – “1917,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Bob Shaw – “The Irishman,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Mark Tildesley – “High-Rise,” “Sunshine”

Ra Vincent – “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”

Peter Walpole – “Cloud Atlas,” “V for Vendetta”

Peter Wenham – “Inferno,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Jeremy Woolsey – “Hidden Figures,” “Pitch Perfect”

Short Films and Feature Animation

(90 in 2020; 108 in 2019; 114 in 2018; 93 in 2017; 88 in 2016; 26 in 2015; 27 in 2014)

Frank E. Abney – “Incredibles 2,” “Coco”

Mounia Akl – “Submarine,” “Eva”

Dekel Berenson – “Anna,” “Ashmina”

Lorelay Bove – “Zootopia,” “Wreck-It Ralph”

Jamaal Bradley – “The Croods,” “Puss in Boots”

Colin Brady – “Everyone’s Hero,” “A Bug’s Life”

Gary Bruins – “Inside Out,” “Up”

Matthew A. Cherry – “Hair Love,” “Forward”

Sue-Ellen Chitunya – “Grandpa’s Hands,” “Team Marilyn”

Jérémy Clapin – “I Lost My Body,” “Palmipédarium”

Bruno Collet – “Memorable,” “Son Indochine”

Josh Cooley – “Toy Story 4,” “Inside Out”

Emanuela Cozzi – “ParaNorman,” “The Prince of Egypt”

BJ Crawford – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

Philip Dale – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Everett Downing – “Hair Love,” “WALL-E”

Marc du Pontavice – “I Lost My Body,” “Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie”

Robert Ducey – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Sonya Dunn – “End of the World,” “The Bedroom”

Fabian Erlinghauser – “Song of the Sea,” “The Secret of Kells”

Jean-Loup Felicioli – “Phantom Boy,” “A Cat in Paris”

Giovanna Ferrari – “The Breadwinner,” “Song of the Sea”

José David Figueroa García – “Perfidia,” “Ratitas”

Michael Ford – “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Hotel Transylvania”

Alain Gagnol – “Phantom Boy,” “A Cat in Paris”

Maryann Garger – “Astro Boy,” “Flushed Away”

Axel Geddes – “Toy Story 4,” “Finding Dory”

Delphine Girard – “A Sister,” “Caverne”

Philippe Gluckman – “Rise of the Guardians,” “Antz”

Ian Gooding – “Moana,” “The Princess and the Frog”

Oscar Grillo – “Monsters, Inc.,” “Monsieur Pett”

Otto Guerra – “City of Pirates,” “Wood & Stock: Sexo, Orégano e Rock’n’Roll”

Patrick Hanenberger – “Smallfoot,” “Rise of the Guardians”

Aaron Hartline – “Up,” “Robots”

Deborah Haywood – “Twinkle, Twinkle,” “Sis”

Sabine Heller – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Rio”

Isabel Herguera – “Winter Love,” “Under the Pillow”

Lizzy Hobbs – “The Flounder,” “I’m OK”

Faren Humes – “Liberty,” “Our Rhineland”

Mino Jarjoura – “Saria,” “Asad”

Marcel Jean – “Sleeping Betty,” “La Pirouette”

Meryam Joobeur – “Brotherhood,” “Born in the Maelstrom”

Daria Kashcheeva – “Daughter,” “To Accept”

Paul Kewley – “Early Man,” “Shaun the Sheep Movie”

Anita Killi – “Angry Man,” “The Hedge of Thorns”

Sayoko Kinoshita – “A Little Journey,” “Pica Don”

Michelle Kranot – “Nothing Happens,” “Hollow Land”

Uri Kranot – “Nothing Happens,” “Hollow Land”

Ka’ramuu Kush – “Sundays at Noon,” “Salvation Road”

Jean-François Le Corre – “Memorable,” “This Magnificent Cake!”

Hyun-min Lee – “Moana,” “Big Hero 6”

Matt Lefebvre – “Saria,” “Asad”

Eric Leighton – “Coraline,” “The Nightmare before Christmas”

Niki Lindroth von Bahr – “Something to Remember,” “The Burden”

Andy London – “I’m in the Mood for Death,” “The Back Brace”

Summer Joy Main-Muñoz – “Don’t Say No,” “La Cerca”

Damien Megherbi – “Nefta Football Club,” “Wicked Girl”

Deanna Morse – “Recipe for Birds,” “Whispers of the Prairie”

Bob Moyer – “Toy Story 4,” “Up”

Mark Nielsen – “Toy Story 4,” “Inside Out”

Wanjiru M. Njendu – “Boxed,” “The Dinner Guest”

Justin Pechberty – “Nefta Football Club,” “Wicked Girl”

Amy Pfaffinger – “Moana,” “Frozen”

Yves Piat – “Nefta Football Club,” “Tempus Fugit”

Julia Pistor – “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” “Rugrats in Paris: The Movie”

Charlotte Regan – “My Boy,” “Standby”

Milo Riccarand – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Despicable Me”

Stéphan Roelants – “The Breadwinner,” “Song of the Sea”

Kirsikka Saari – “After the Reunion,” “Do I Have to Take Care of Everything?”

Ahmad Saleh – “Ayny,” “Maa Baa”

Dan Scanlon – “Onward,” “Monsters University”

Sheila Sofian – “Survivors,” “Secret Rage”

Jason Stalman – “Isle of Dogs,” “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Colin Stimpson – “The Secret Life of Pets,” “We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story”

Chris Sullivan – “Consuming Spirits,” “Ain’t Misbehavin!”

Amos Sussigan – “Swan Cake,” “Broken Wing”

Michael J. Travers – “The Peanuts Movie,” “Ice Age”

Saschka Unseld – “The Blue Umbrella,” “Toy Story 3”

Eric Wachtman – “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Coraline”

Fusako Yusaki – “The Rose of the Winds,” “Winter Days”

Juan Pablo Zaramella – “Luminaris,” “The Glove”

Sound

(39 in 2020; 22 in 2019; 34 in 2018; 45 in 2017; 34 in 2016; 26 in 2015; 21 in 2014)

Katia Boutin – “The Mustang,” “Elle”

James Boyle – “Edge of Tomorrow,” “World War Z”

Choi Tae Young – “Parasite,” “The Host”

Cary Clark – “Ford v Ferrari,” “Lucy in the Sky”

Christian T. Cooke – “The Shape of Water,” “A Dangerous Method”

Midge Costin – “Armageddon,” “Crimson Tide”

Martin Czembor – “First Reformed,” “Solace”

Evan Daum – “The Purge,” “World War Z”

Adriano Di Lorenzo – “The Traitor,” “Nico, 1988”

Pavel Doreuli – “Stalingrad,” “A Good Day to Die Hard”

Rana Eid – “Ismaii,” “Nuts”

Mattias Eklund – “Polar,” “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared”

David Esparza – “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”

Paula Fairfield – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Mother!”

David Lew Farmer – “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Ant-Man”

Robert Farr – “Peterloo,” “We Need to Talk about Kevin”

Julie Feiner – “The Revenant,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”

Cyril Holtz – “The Sisters Brothers,” “Elle”

Tateum Kohut – “Escape Room,” “Zombieland”

Frank Kruse – “Rush,” “Cloud Atlas”

Anne Le Campion – “Chant d’Hiver,” “The Ghost Writer”

Dessie Markovsky – “Mr. Brooks,” “Bliss”

Bill Meadows – “Star Trek Beyond,” “The Revenant”

Ryan Murphy – “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Godzilla”

Steven Robert Nelson – “Neighbors,” “American History X”

Colin Nicolson – “Murder on the Orient Express,” “T2 Trainspotting”

Stephen Peter Robinson – “Aquaman,” “The Revenant”

Warren Shaw – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Tower Heist”

Steve Slanec – “Kong: Skull Island,” “Finding Dory”

Martin Steyer – “The Captain,” “Rush”

Donald Sylvester – “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Fault in Our Stars”

James M. Tanenbaum – “Avatar,” “Volcano”

Ian Tapp – “Annihilation,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

Rachael Tate – “1917,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Gisle Tveito – “Utøya: July 22,” “Force Majeure”

Jean Umansky – “Incendies,” “Amélie”

Tony Volante – “Hold the Dark,” “Limitless”

Mandell Winter – “The Equalizer 2,” “The Magnificent Seven”

Frank Wolf – “Aladdin,” “Charlie’s Angels”

Visual Effects

(48 in 2020; 66 in 2019; 34 in 2018; 63 in 2017; 34 in 2016; 23 in 2015; 19 in 2014)

David Alexander – “Cliffs of Freedom,” “The Laundromat”

Jon Franklin Alexander – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Noah”

Vishal Anand – “Bharat,” “War”

Berj Bannayan – “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” “Geostorm”

John Bell – “Rango,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Tami Carter – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Lucy”

Ahdee Chiu – “The Wandering Earth,” “The Last Stand”

Ryan Michael Church – “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Todd Constantine – “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Ryan Cook – “The Call of the Wild,” “Rampage”

Karin Margarete Cooper – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Kong: Skull Island”

Dan Cox – “The A-Team,” “Gulliver’s Travels”

Nick Marc Epstein – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Leandro Estebecorena – “The Irishman,” “Kong: Skull Island”

Luca Fascione – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Greg Fisher – “The Jungle Book,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Aaron Gilman – “Alpha,” “Pacific Rim Uprising”

Stephane Grabli – “The Irishman,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Darin Grant – “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Kung Fu Panda 2”

Jeremy Hays – “The Call of the Wild,” “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Sandeep Kamal – “Panipat,” “Jal”

Sidney Olivier Kombo-Kintombo – “Avengers: Endgame,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Hoiyue Harry Lam – “Midway,” “The Wandering Earth”

Mårten Larsson – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Pixels”

Patrick Ledda – “Dumbo,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Gong Myung Lee – “Triple Frontier,” “Deadpool 2”

Richard Little – “1917,” “The Jungle Book”

Doug Moore – “12 Strong,” “Ant-Man”

Elliot Newman – “The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”

Artemis Oikonomopoulou – “Annihilation,” “Thor: Ragnarok”

Mihaela Orzea – “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War”

Mike Anthony Perry – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Todd Sheridan Perry – “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange”

Nick Rasmussen – “Ready Player One,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Marco Revelant – “Gemini Man,” “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

Jason Schugardt – “Clown,” “In the Blood”

David Seager – “Aladdin,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”

Amy Shepard – “Playing with Fire,” “Doctor Strange”

Bill Spitzak – “Abominable,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Olcun Tan – “Doctor Sleep,” “Thor: Ragnarok”

Dmitry Tokoyakov – “Beyond the Edge,” “Furious”

James Tooley – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Leandro Visconti – “Lion’s Heart,” “The Innocents”

Paige Warner – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Matt Welford – “A Dog’s Way Home,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Victor Wong – “The Founding of an Army,” “Rise of the Legend”

Max Wood – “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” “Suicide Squad”

Ged Wright – “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “22 July”

Writers

(27 in 2020; 71 in 2019; 59 in 2018; 46 in 2017; 46 in 2016; 21 in 2015; 19 in 2014)

Narges Abyar – “Breath,” “Track 143”

Lucy Alibar – “Troop Zero,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

David Berenbaum – “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Elf”

Jez Butterworth – “Ford v Ferrari,” “Edge of Tomorrow”

John-Henry Butterworth – “Ford v Ferrari,” “Edge of Tomorrow”

Shane Carruth – “Upstream Color,” “Primer”

Jérémy Clapin – “I Lost My Body”

Sabrina Dhawan – “Kaminey,” “Monsoon Wedding”

Mati Diop* – “Atlantics,” “A Thousand Suns”

Susanna Fogel – “Booksmart,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me”

Michel Franco – “Chronic,” “After Lucia”

Giordano Gederlini – “Les Misérables,” “The Invader”

Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Julia Hart – “Fast Color,” “Miss Stevens”

Gregory Allen Howard – “Harriet,” “Ali”

Amy Jump – “A Field in England,” “Sightseers”

Ladj Ly – “Les Misérables”

Alexis Manenti – “Les Misérables”

Stella Meghie – “The Photograph,” “Jean of the Joneses”

Najwa Najjar – “Between Heaven and Earth,” “Eyes of a Thief”

Tyler Nilson – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Mateusz Pacewicz – “Suicide Room: Hater,” “Corpus Christi”

Pamela Pettler – “Monster House,” “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Michael Schwartz – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell,” “Posthumous”

Krysty Wilson-Cairns – “1917”

Wally Wolodarsky – “Trolls World Tour,” “Monsters vs Aliens”

Members-at-Large

(89 in 2020; 49 in 2018; 81 in 2018; 48 in 2017; 26 in 2016; 15 in 2015; 9 in 2014)

Alan Selby Albert

Wade Allen

Hank Amos

Colin Russell Anderson

Pete Antico

Trevor Astbury

Alberto Barbera

Christina Bazdekis

Kyetay Beckner

Bonnie Bernstein

Bob Bowen

Joey Box

Troy Brown

Todd A. Bryant

Trey Cannon

Rocky Capella

Carlo Chatrian

Christina Chou

Carter Cohn

Eliza Coleman

John Cooper

John Copeman

Emerson Davis

Willem de Beukelaer

Jack Deutchman

Sandra Evers-Manly

Simon Faber

Roy Farfel

Shayne Fiske Goldner

Dominique Fouassier

Thierry Frémaux

Joe Gawler

Nick Gillard

Michelle Grady

Annemarie Griggs

Markus Gross

Bill Hogan

Ashley Holland

Petra Holtorf-Stratton

Rowley Irlam

Ernest Jackson

Julianne Jordan

Peter King

Henry Kingi Jr.

Adam Kirley

James Knight

Blair Kohan

Jessica Kovacevic

Benjamin Kramer

V. Senthil Kumar

Paul A. Levin

Alexander LoVerde

Lap Van Luu

Jane Maguire

JJ Makaro

Arnon Manor

Chelsea McKinnies

Tricia Carol Miles

James Mockoski

Daniel Molina

Carlos Morales

Phil Neilson

Yasmine Pearl

Meyash Prabhu

Kate Richter

Sally Riley

Scott Rogers

Michael Scherer

Sarah Self

James Skotchdopole

Bec Smith

Michael Solinger

Ryan Stafford

Jessica Teach

Julien Thuan

Jesse Torres

Tim Trella

Mark Vanselow

Rosalie Varda

William Washington

Talitha Watkins

Patricia Whitcher

Sally Baldwin Willcox

Michael Wise

Michelle Wright

Richard Wright

Daisy Wu

Jo Yao

Mira Yong

