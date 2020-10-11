Make your 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award predictions now for Best Movie/Limited Actor and Actress

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for your television picks for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Mark Ruffalo leads Gold Derby’s initial odds in the Best Movie/Limited Actor race for his Emmy-winning work playing twins in “I Know This Much is True.” The Emmy winner for Best Movie/Limited Actress was Regina King, who already contended at SAG for “Watchmen” last year (and was snubbed).

Ruffalo is expected to be the only nominee carried over from the Emmys in his category, although Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke are predicted to be nominated for miniseries that were previously on the schedule for 2020 Emmy eligibility: “The Undoing” and “The Good Lord Bird” respectively. Rounding out the presumptive nominees are Jeff Daniels as James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump, both for “The Comey Rule.” Seven pairs of performances from the same program last decade were nominated together in this category, but none in the last three years.

“Bad Education” headliner Hugh Jackman and “Normal People” breakout Paul Mescal might be hoping for a rematch against Ruffalo after the Emmys, but they rank just outside the top five. Another 2020 Emmy nominee, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess, has lowly 100/1 odds, having been nominated by SAG four years ago for this performance in the Best Comedy Actor category. Burgess always competed in the supporting races for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” at the Emmys, but SAG uses catch-all categories that do not distinguish between leading and supporting actors.

Cate Blanchett as “Mrs. America” is expected to capitalize on Regina King’s absence, with “Unorthodox” Shira Haas and Kerry Washington of “Little Fires Everywhere” also expected to translate their nominations from the Emmys to SAG. Nicole Kidman is predicted to face off against them for “The Undoing” as was originally scheduled, as is Cynthia Erivo for “Genius: Aretha,” which is another program that had its premiere delayed several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the cusp of a nomination are Uzo Aduba for her Emmy-winning supporting role in “Mrs. America” and Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You,” which aired in the summer. Aduba won five SAG Awards for “Orange is the New Black.” Coel won two BAFTA Awards for “Chewing Gum,” but is not yet on the board at the American awards.

Originally scheduled for January 24, 2021, the SAG Awards ceremony will be held on March 14 to accommodate for delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs airing in January and February 2021 will be eligible for consideration alongside those that aired from January to December 2020. Nominations voting will take place from January 11 to February 1, ahead of the February 4 announcement.

