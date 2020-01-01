The 3 Golden Globes film categories that are keeping me up at night …

Those who follow the awards season hustle and bustle are very aware of the quirks and whims of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group currently composed of 87 international journalists that puts on the annual glitzy (and often tipsy) party that is the Golden Globes.

The 77th edition of the ceremony that serves as a kind of warm-up act to the Academy Awards is just around the corner, airing live at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on Sunday January 5. But unlike the tight-knit club of Globe voters, about 8,700 industry professionals who belong to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences participate in choosing what films win each year win Oscars.

Size isn’t the only difference between the two groups. The Globes also split lead actor and actress categories in two between drama and comedy/musical and also honor TV shows from the past year, which increases the flow of popular celebrities on camera. They also tend to lean towards rewarding higher-profile stars who pack a high glamour quotient and ooze charisma as well as hot up-and-comers.

Keeping that in mind, my surest picks for Globe acting wins are in the supporting film acting categories. After denying Jennifer Lopez a trophy when she was nominated for her breakout role in the 1997 musical biography “Selena,” there is no way they can say no to J.Lo this time for her role as a pole-dancing ringleader of a gaggle of strippers who drug their clients and max out their credit cards.

And while Brad Pitt previously won a supporting actor Globe as a crazy-eyed loon in the 1995 dystopian fantasy “Twelve Monkeys,” he fully employs his golden-boy matinee idol aura for all its worth — as well as his still-intact six-pack — as a ’60s-era stunt double in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

But I can’t help but waffle over both of the best film categories. “The Irishman” certainly delivers on the celebrity goods both with Martin Scorsese behind the camera and Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in front. But I placed it second because feels like the gangland story and the stars skew a bit older and more familiar than my current No. 1 choice, “Marriage Story,” and a bit fresher and more youthful with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as leads. The film also scored the most Globe nominations with six — but Noah Baumbach was overlooked for his direction.

Unlike most years, when some of the five contenders in the musical/comedy category are a bit iffy, this year is quite competitive what with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Rocketman” in the running. I am placing my bets on “Hollywood” with “Jojo Rabbit” in second, but each of these titles would be worthy winners.

Then there is the best song line-up. Call me crazy, but I like the tune “Beautiful Ghosts” that was co-written by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber for the seemingly cursed big-screen adaptation of the musical “Cats.” One reason I think I might actually be savvy and not nuts is that I for one would like to see Swift, who was nominated in the category twice before, and Lloyd Webber, who previously won for 1997’s “You Must Love Me” from “Evita,” share the stage on TV while giving acceptance speeches. Plus, those mean old Oscar folks kept the song off of its short list of possible nominees. I also doubt they would go with the “Frozen II” song that basically echoes the original “Frozen’s” “Let It Go.” I have “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” in second place, because I would be equally excited to watch Elton John take a bow.

Basically, I say pick either the brightest, shiniest or newest bangle in each category in the combined Golden Globe film odds and go for it. And don’t change your mind at the last minute!

