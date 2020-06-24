305 (‘World of Dance’ Callbacks): Was the Latin ballroom team able to stand out against hard-hitting hip-hop acts? [WATCH]

There hasn’t been a Latin act in the “World of Dance” finale since Swing Latino made the final three in the very first season. Can the Junior Division troupe 305 do it this year? The judges were ambivalent about their Qualifiers performance, so much that they didn’t automatically advance the youngsters to the next round. Instead, they wanted to see more from the precocious competitors before making a final decision. So they invited 305 to “The Callbacks.” How did they do the second time around? Watch their routine to “Pica” above.

Derek Hough told them, “That song was so unbelievably hype, and you guys matched that in some areas,” but then the beat dropped and he “wasn’t feeling what the music was doing in what you guys were dancing.” So he was still on the fence about whether to send them through to the Duels. Jennifer Lopez thought “the energy was amazing” and “it was a much better routine than you did the other day,” but she too had reservations: “I don’t know if you’re all the way up to par with everybody else.” Ne-Yo told them they did an “amazing job,” though he wanted more consistently high energy from the whole troupe.

The reviews were still mixed for this performance, but luckily for them, since they were the next to last group to perform during the Callbacks, they didn’t have to wait too long to find out how they did. And it turned out to be good news. They advanced to the Duels along with GRVMNT, The Young Cast and The Rise, which makes 305 the only non-hip-hop act to make it out of the Callbacks.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.