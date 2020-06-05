‘World of Dance’ hopefuls 305 went from dancing with J. Lo at the Super Bowl to dancing for her during Qualifiers [WATCH]

The Junior Division Latin ballroom team 305 performed during “The Qualifiers 2” on “World of Dance,” but it wasn’t their first time going before judge Jennifer Lopez. They actually performed with her earlier this year during her Super Bowl Halftime Show. Did that make them shoo-ins for J. Lo’s approval? Watch their performance to “Adrenaline” by DJ Mendez above.

Lopez said with kind of muted enthusiasm, “You guys are good. The routine itself was also good … I like that you guys are pushing now. That’s what it’s going to take.” But Derek Hough told them, “There’s a few moments for me that were missed opportunities. Like, you were going back and you were just pointing to them on these massive accents — there needs to be something else going on there.” Ne-Yo was drawn in by one dancer in particular, but that made it more conspicuous “the second that you fell out of character.” Nevertheless, he sees “a lot of potential in this group.” Lopez agrees that “this is a difficult decision.”

The good news for 305 was that the judges didn’t give them a no outright. They all voted to give them a call-back, which means that they’ll get to perform again for the panel before they make their final decision about whether the group advances to the Duels. That means they weren’t impressive enough for a spot in the next round yet, but now that they’ve heard feedback they may be better equipped to give the judges exactly what they want to see later in the competition if they make it through their call-back. What did you think of their performance?

