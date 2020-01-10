4 Oscar experts battle over Best Picture predictions: Deadline vs. Indiewire vs. Variety vs. Gold Derby [Exclusive video & audio podcast]

Four films are within striking distance of winning the Oscar for Best Picture, according to Pete Hammond (Deadline), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Tim Gray (Variety) and me. In our slugfest video above, we all bet on “Parasite,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917” and “The Irishman” as frontrunners while noting that “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit and “Marriage Story” are gaining gumption.

Watch our fierce discussion above – or else listen to the audio podcast version below. Check out our latest Oscar prediction rankings for Best Picture: Tim and I are picking “Parasite” for the win while Anne and Pete back “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

