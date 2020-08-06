African American Film Critics Association’s 2nd annual TV Honors will award Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and more

On August 5, the African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients for its 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors, which will take place on Saturday, August 22, and celebrate the best achievements by Black artists in television and streaming programs. Scroll down for the complete list of winners including Viola Davis (Best Actress for “How to Get Away with Murder“), Sterling K. Brown (Best Actor for “This is Us“) and Kenya Barris (TV Icon).

AAFCA president Gil Robertson said in a statement, “In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is. We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most. We are especially grateful to have partners like Morgan Stanley as well as the ongoing support of the entertainment community at large helping us with our year-round activities that highlight not only film, television and journalism, but also diversity, inclusion and equality.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually, but the streaming event will be by invitation only, with catered lunch and cocktails to be delivered to guests on the morning of the show. The event will also feature frontline workers like healthcare personnel and firefighters as presenters in recognition of their efforts as the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe. Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) COVID-19 Relief Fund.

TV Icon – Kenya Barris

Inclusion Award – MACRO Television Studios

Best Actress – Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Best Actor – Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (NBC)

Best Drama – “For Life” (ABC)

Best Comedy – “Insecure” (HBO)

Best TV Movie – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Breakout Performers – Jeremy Pope / Laura Harrier, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Best YA – “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Best Animated – “Central Park” (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary – “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (HBO) and “The Last Dance (ESPN Films/Netflix)

Best Short Form – “I Promise” (Quibi)

