Aaron Guzikowski (‘Raised by Wolves’ showrunner): It’s a ‘pioneering story’ like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ in space [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

It’s the 22nd century, and Earth has been destroyed by a religious-based war. The central plot of the recent HBO Max sci-fi program is the brainchild of several producers, including Aaron Guzikowski, who recently joined a Gold Derby Meet the Experts TV Showrunners panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

Of his fellow producer, creator and directing legend Ridley Scott, he reveals, “It’s been quite a dream, actually; much more than I even could have hoped for. He’s become a mentor to me. He directed the first two episodes but has been intimately involved in the whole production… When it comes to story, he’ll defer to me in terms of the grand plan for the whole thing. When it comes down to execution, I defer to him. He’s Ridley Scott!”

The first season debuted this past September and concluded on October 1. Of the debut 10 episodes, Guzikowski wrote six of them. The series follows the two androids Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), who are sent to colonize the planet Kepler-22b with several human embryos. Of his storyline Guzikowski says, “I would describe it a little bit as a pioneering story. It starts out like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ in space but the parents are androids raising human children. They’re the first ones to arrive on what they believe is a virgin planet that is in many ways like a haunted house.”

Guzikowski’s career has included such projects as “Papillon,” “The Red Road,” “Prisoners” and “Contraband.”

