Aaron Paul didn’t get any acting nominations, but he can still walk away with 2 Emmys

Aaron Paul was in the running for four acting Emmy nominations — for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “Westworld,” “Truth Be Told” and character voice-over for “BoJack Horseman” — but unfortunately went 0 for 4. But fret not, he’s still an Emmy nominee who could nab not one but two statuettes.

The actor has two nominations as a producer on Best TV Movie nominee “El Camino” and Best Animated Program nominee “BoJack Horseman,” on which he also voiced Todd Chavez. These are his seventh and eighth career bids, following his five in Best Drama Supporting Actor for “Breaking Bad” and one last year in animated program for “BoJack.”

If he wins both categories, that’ll bump his grand Emmy total to five. Paul was the first to win drama supporting actor three times, but he lost the all-time record last year when Peter Dinklage claimed an unprecedented fourth Emmy in the category for “Game of Thrones.”

Netflix got the last laugh in the Emmy race for Best TV Movie

Of his live-action acting contenders, Paul was only expected to reap a Best Limited/TV Movie Actor bid for “El Camino,” placing fifth in our odds — and with good reason since, you know, he already has three Emmys for playing Jesse Pinkman. But the sequel film’s underperformance continued, and Paul, who was snubbed by every winter awards show, was left out in the cold. He was in 20th place in drama actor for “Westworld” and 54th place in drama supporting actor for “Truth Be Told.”

“El Camino” is in second in our TV movie odds, trailing “Bad Education,” which only grabbed two bids to “El Camino’s” four, but its other one was for its star, Hugh Jackman (“El Camino’s” others are for editing, sound editing and sound mixing). But don’t underestimate the power of seeing “Breaking Bad” in “El Camino’s” title on the ballot for voters. “El Camino’s” fellow Netflix programs “American Son,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” and “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” round out the five.

On the other hand, “BoJack Horseman” is predicted to win animated program — but that was also the case last year and it ended up getting upset by “The Simpsons.” Despite raves and acclaim for its grounded depictions of mental health, “BoJack” didn’t score its first animated program bid until last year. And with the Netflix series having wrapped up its sixth-season run in January, this is its last shot at Emmy glory. “Rick and Morty” is in second, followed by “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Big Mouth.”

The TV movie and animated program awards will be handed out during the fifth and final virtual Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19, which will air live on FXX at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

