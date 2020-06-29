Emmys 2020 exclusive: ABC categories for ‘The Conners,’ ‘The Little Mermaid Live!,’ ‘Modern Family’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for ABC. For this season, the broadcast network has returning hits “Black-ish” (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross), “The Conners” (John Goodman, Sara Gilbert), “The Good Doctor” (Freddie Highmore), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Ellen Pompeo), “How to Get Away with Murder” (Viola Davis) and “Modern Family” (Ty Burrell). Variety programs “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Little Mermaid Live!” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” are also among their slate.
Below, the list of the network’s lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas and other genres. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“$100,000 PYRAMID”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Michael Strahan
“AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS”
Structured Reality Program
Reality Host – Alfonso Ribeiro
“AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actress – Meg Donnelly, Carly Hughes
“AMERICAN IDOL”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Ryan Seacrest
“THE BACHELOR”
Unstructured Reality Program
Reality Host – Chris Harrison
“THE BACHELOR IN PARADISE”
Unstructured Reality Program
“THE BACHELOR: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART”
Unstructured Reality Program
“THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Victor Rasuk
Comedy Actress – Nathalie Kelley
Comedy Supporting Actor – Dan Bucatinsky, David Del Rio, Carlos Gomez
Comedy Supporting Actress – Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, Lisa Vidal
“BLACK-ISH”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Anthony Anderson
Comedy Actress – Tracee Ellis Ross
Comedy Supporting Actor – Miles Brown, Deon Cole, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner
Comedy Supporting Actress – Marsai Martin
Comedy Guest Actress – Loretta Devine
“BLESS THIS MESS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Lake Bell
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ed Begley, Jr.
“BRAD PAISLEY THINKS HE’S SPECIAL”
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“CARD SHARKS”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Joel McHale
“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Steve Harvey
“THE CONNERS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – John Goodman
Comedy Actress – Sara Gilbert
Comedy Supporting Actor – Jay Ferguson, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara
Comedy Supporting Actress – Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Laurie Metcalf, Katey Sagal
Comedy Guest Actor – Noel Fisher, James Pickens Jr., Paul Reubens, Rene Rosado, Stephen Monroe Taylor
Comedy Guest Actress – Estelle Parsons
“DANCING WITH THE STARS”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Erin Andrews
Reality Host – Tom Bergeron
“DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG VOL. 1”
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG VOL. 2”
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE”
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“EMERGENCE”
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor – Owain Yeoman
“FAMILY FOOD FIGHT”
Competition Program
“FOR LIFE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Nicholas Pinnock
Drama Supporting Actor – Glenn Fleshler, Boris McGiver, Dorian Crossmond Missick
Drama Supporting Actress – Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterston, Indira Varma
Drama Guest Actor – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, James McDaniel
“FRESH OFF THE BOAT”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Randall Park
Comedy Actress – Constance Wu
Comedy Supporting Actress – Chelsey Crisp
“THE GOLDBERGS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Jeff Garlin
Comedy Actress – Wendi McLendon-Covey
Comedy Supporting Actor – Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone, Sam Lerner, George Segal
Comedy Supporting Actress – Hayley Orrantia
Comedy Guest Actor – Barry Bostwick, Dan Fogler, Judd Hirsch, Hulk Hogan, Richard Kind, Tim Matheson, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, Jamie Widdoes
Comedy Guest Actress – Kirstie Alley, Christie Brinkley, Rhea Perlman
“THE GOOD DOCTOR”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Freddie Highmore
Drama Actress – Christina Chang, Paige Spara
Drama Supporting Actor – Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Will Yun Lee, Richard Schiff
Drama Supporting Actress – Fiona Gubelmann, Jasika Nicole, Antonia Thomas
Drama Guest Actor – Robert Sean Leonard, Joshua Malina
Drama Guest Actress – Sharon Leal, Jenny O’Hara, Tracie Thoms
“GRAND HOTEL”
Drama Series
“GREY’S ANATOMY”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Ellen Pompeo
Drama Supporting Actor – James Pickens Jr.
Drama Supporting Actress – Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver
Drama Guest Actress – Beanie Feldstein, Alyssa Milano
“GROWN-ISH”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Trevor Jackson
Comedy Guest Actor – Marcus Scribner
“HOLEY MOLEY”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Rob Ribble and Joe Tessitore
“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Viola Davis
Drama Supporting Actor – Rome Flynn, Conrad Ricamora, Charlie Weber
Drama Supporting Actress – Amirah Vann, Liza Weil
Drama Guest Actress – Beverly Todd, Cicely Tyson
“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE”
Variety Talk Series
Comedy Guest Actor – Pete Buttigieg, Fred Willard
Comedy Guest Actress – Brie Larson
“KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS”
Competition Program
“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!”
Variety Special (Live)
Movie/Limited Actress – Auli’l Cravalho
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Shaggy, John Stamos
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Queen Latifah
“LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE”
Variety Special (Live)
Movie/Limited Actor – Andre Braugher, Woody Harrelson
Movie/Limited Actress – Viola Davis, Marisa Tomei
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Asante Blackk, Kevin Bacon, Ike Barinholtz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jharrel Jerome, Jay Pharoah
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Corinne Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, Justiina Machado
“MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor -Clark Gregg
“MATCH GAME”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Alec Baldwin
“A MILLION LITTLE THINGS”
Drama Series
Drama Guest Actor – Chandler Riggs, Jason Ritter
Drama Guest Actress – Melora Hardin
“MIXED-ISH”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Tika Sumpter
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ethan William Childress
Comedy Supporting Actress – Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Arica Himmel
Voice-Over – Tracee Ellis Ross
“MODERN FAMILY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet
Comedy Supporting Actress – Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter
Comedy Guest Actor – Benjamin Bratt, Fred Willard
Comedy Guest Actress – Courteney Cox
“NIK WALLENDA: HIGHWIRE LIVE IN TIMES SQUARE”
Variety Special (Live)
“THE OSCARS”
Variety Special (Live)
“PRESS YOUR LUCK”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Elizabeth Banks
“THE ROOKIE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Nathan Fillion
Drama Supporting Actor – Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Eric Winter
Drama Supporting Actress – Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’neil
Drama Guest Actor – Harold Perrineau
Drama Guest Actress – Annie Wersching
“SCHOOLED”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Tim Meadows
Comedy Actress – AJ Michalka
Comedy Supporting Actor – Bryan Callen, Brett Dier
Comedy Guest Actress – Ana Gasteyer, Lenon Parham
“SHARK TANK”
Structured Reality Program
“SINGLE PARENTS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Tyler Wladis
Comedy Guest Actor – Adam Brody
“STATION 19”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Jaina Lee Ortiz
Drama Supporting Actor – Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan
“STUMPTOWN”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Cobie Smulders
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Ealy, Jake Johnson, Cole Sibus
Drama Supporting Actress – Tantoo Cardinal
Drama Guest Actor – Donal Logue
Drama Guest Actress – Cheryl Hines
“TO TELL THE TRUTH”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Anthony Anderson
“WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE”
Competition Program
Reality Host – Jimmy Kimmel
“WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION”
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
