Emmys 2020 exclusive: ABC categories for ‘The Conners,’ ‘The Little Mermaid Live!,’ ‘Modern Family’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for ABC. For this season, the broadcast network has returning hits “Black-ish” (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross), “The Conners” (John Goodman, Sara Gilbert), “The Good Doctor” (Freddie Highmore), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Ellen Pompeo), “How to Get Away with Murder” (Viola Davis) and “Modern Family” (Ty Burrell). Variety programs “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Little Mermaid Live!” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” are also among their slate.

Below, the list of the network’s lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas and other genres. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“$100,000 PYRAMID”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Michael Strahan

“AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS”

Structured Reality Program

Reality Host – Alfonso Ribeiro

“AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actress – Meg Donnelly, Carly Hughes

“AMERICAN IDOL”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Ryan Seacrest

“THE BACHELOR”

Unstructured Reality Program

Reality Host – Chris Harrison

“THE BACHELOR IN PARADISE”

Unstructured Reality Program

“THE BACHELOR: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART”

Unstructured Reality Program

“THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Victor Rasuk

Comedy Actress – Nathalie Kelley

Comedy Supporting Actor – Dan Bucatinsky, David Del Rio, Carlos Gomez

Comedy Supporting Actress – Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, Lisa Vidal

“BLACK-ISH”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Anthony Anderson

Comedy Actress – Tracee Ellis Ross

Comedy Supporting Actor – Miles Brown, Deon Cole, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner

Comedy Supporting Actress – Marsai Martin

Comedy Guest Actress – Loretta Devine

“BLESS THIS MESS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Lake Bell

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ed Begley, Jr.

“BRAD PAISLEY THINKS HE’S SPECIAL”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“CARD SHARKS”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Joel McHale

“CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Steve Harvey

“THE CONNERS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – John Goodman

Comedy Actress – Sara Gilbert

Comedy Supporting Actor – Jay Ferguson, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara

Comedy Supporting Actress – Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Laurie Metcalf, Katey Sagal

Comedy Guest Actor – Noel Fisher, James Pickens Jr., Paul Reubens, Rene Rosado, Stephen Monroe Taylor

Comedy Guest Actress – Estelle Parsons

“DANCING WITH THE STARS”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Erin Andrews

Reality Host – Tom Bergeron

“DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG VOL. 1”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG VOL. 2”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“EMERGENCE”

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor – Owain Yeoman

“FAMILY FOOD FIGHT”

Competition Program

“FOR LIFE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Nicholas Pinnock

Drama Supporting Actor – Glenn Fleshler, Boris McGiver, Dorian Crossmond Missick

Drama Supporting Actress – Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterston, Indira Varma

Drama Guest Actor – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, James McDaniel

“FRESH OFF THE BOAT”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Randall Park

Comedy Actress – Constance Wu

Comedy Supporting Actress – Chelsey Crisp

“THE GOLDBERGS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Jeff Garlin

Comedy Actress – Wendi McLendon-Covey

Comedy Supporting Actor – Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone, Sam Lerner, George Segal

Comedy Supporting Actress – Hayley Orrantia

Comedy Guest Actor – Barry Bostwick, Dan Fogler, Judd Hirsch, Hulk Hogan, Richard Kind, Tim Matheson, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, Jamie Widdoes

Comedy Guest Actress – Kirstie Alley, Christie Brinkley, Rhea Perlman

“THE GOOD DOCTOR”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Freddie Highmore

Drama Actress – Christina Chang, Paige Spara

Drama Supporting Actor – Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Will Yun Lee, Richard Schiff

Drama Supporting Actress – Fiona Gubelmann, Jasika Nicole, Antonia Thomas

Drama Guest Actor – Robert Sean Leonard, Joshua Malina

Drama Guest Actress – Sharon Leal, Jenny O’Hara, Tracie Thoms

“GRAND HOTEL”

Drama Series

“GREY’S ANATOMY”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Ellen Pompeo

Drama Supporting Actor – James Pickens Jr.

Drama Supporting Actress – Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver

Drama Guest Actress – Beanie Feldstein, Alyssa Milano

“GROWN-ISH”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Trevor Jackson

Comedy Guest Actor – Marcus Scribner

“HOLEY MOLEY”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Rob Ribble and Joe Tessitore

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Viola Davis

Drama Supporting Actor – Rome Flynn, Conrad Ricamora, Charlie Weber

Drama Supporting Actress – Amirah Vann, Liza Weil

Drama Guest Actress – Beverly Todd, Cicely Tyson

“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE”

Variety Talk Series

Comedy Guest Actor – Pete Buttigieg, Fred Willard

Comedy Guest Actress – Brie Larson

“KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS”

Competition Program

“THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!”

Variety Special (Live)

Movie/Limited Actress – Auli’l Cravalho

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Shaggy, John Stamos

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Queen Latifah

“LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE”

Variety Special (Live)

Movie/Limited Actor – Andre Braugher, Woody Harrelson

Movie/Limited Actress – Viola Davis, Marisa Tomei

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Asante Blackk, Kevin Bacon, Ike Barinholtz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jharrel Jerome, Jay Pharoah

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Corinne Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, Justiina Machado

“MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor -Clark Gregg

“MATCH GAME”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Alec Baldwin

“A MILLION LITTLE THINGS”

Drama Series

Drama Guest Actor – Chandler Riggs, Jason Ritter

Drama Guest Actress – Melora Hardin

“MIXED-ISH”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Tika Sumpter

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ethan William Childress

Comedy Supporting Actress – Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Arica Himmel

Voice-Over – Tracee Ellis Ross

“MODERN FAMILY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet

Comedy Supporting Actress – Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter

Comedy Guest Actor – Benjamin Bratt, Fred Willard

Comedy Guest Actress – Courteney Cox

“NIK WALLENDA: HIGHWIRE LIVE IN TIMES SQUARE”

Variety Special (Live)

“THE OSCARS”

Variety Special (Live)

“PRESS YOUR LUCK”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Elizabeth Banks

“THE ROOKIE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Nathan Fillion

Drama Supporting Actor – Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Eric Winter

Drama Supporting Actress – Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’neil

Drama Guest Actor – Harold Perrineau

Drama Guest Actress – Annie Wersching

“SCHOOLED”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Tim Meadows

Comedy Actress – AJ Michalka

Comedy Supporting Actor – Bryan Callen, Brett Dier

Comedy Guest Actress – Ana Gasteyer, Lenon Parham

“SHARK TANK”

Structured Reality Program

“SINGLE PARENTS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Tyler Wladis

Comedy Guest Actor – Adam Brody

“STATION 19”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Jaina Lee Ortiz

Drama Supporting Actor – Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan

“STUMPTOWN”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Cobie Smulders

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Ealy, Jake Johnson, Cole Sibus

Drama Supporting Actress – Tantoo Cardinal

Drama Guest Actor – Donal Logue

Drama Guest Actress – Cheryl Hines

“TO TELL THE TRUTH”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Anthony Anderson

“WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE”

Competition Program

Reality Host – Jimmy Kimmel

“WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION”

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

