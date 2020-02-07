2020 Oscar predictions by film: ‘1917’ will be the top winner with 6 trophies including Best Picture

The World War I drama “1917” swept the BAFTA Awards on February 2, and we’re predicting similar success for the British film at the Oscars when awards are handed out on Sunday night, February 9. Scroll down to see our complete predictions listed by film. These predictions are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center ever since the nominations were announced.

“1917” has 10 noms and is predicted to win 6 of them, three times more than any other film: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. Its front-runner position is bolstered by its victories at the Producers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards and the aforementioned BAFTAs. It even earned a nomination from the Writers Guild and a Best Original Screenplay nom from the Oscars even though the film’s straightforward story and limited dialogue might have been overlooked.

But the race is closer than it might seem based on that predicted haul. “Parasite” is right behind it after its upset win for its ensemble cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which have foretold a few Best Picture upsets over the years, including “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Crash” (2005) and “Spotlight” (2015). And it has become more and more common for the film with the most Oscars not to win the top Oscar: “Gravity” (2013), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “La La Land” (2016) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) ran the board in their respective years but didn’t take the Best Picture.

We’re betting on the motion picture academy to spread the wealth everywhere else. There are only three other films predicted to win multiple prizes: “Joker,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” with two wins apiece. Are we right? See how we think all 24 awards will be divvied up below, and make or update your own predictions here before Sunday night.

“1917”

Best Picture

Best Director — Sam Mendes

Best Cinematography

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Best Visual Effects

“Joker”

Best Actor — Joaquin Phoenix

Best Score

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt

Best Production Design

“Parasite”

Best Original Screenplay

Best International Film

“American Facttory”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bombshell”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Brotherhood”

Best Live Action Short

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Film Editing

“Hair Love”

Best Animated Short

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Judy”

Best Actress — Renee Zellweger

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”

Best Documentary Short

“Little Women”

Best Costume Design

“Marriage Story”

Best Supporting Actress — Laura Dern

“Rocketman”

Best Song — “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Feature

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.