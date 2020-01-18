ACE Eddies Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Robert Chardello for a terrific score of 77.78% when predicting the ACE Eddies Awards winners on Friday. He is actually tied with 12 other people at that percentage but has a better point score total of 13,970 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 900 people worldwide predicted these American Cinema Editors guild champs in four film categories and five TV categories in Beverly Hills. Our top scorer got seven out of nine categories correct, only missing for Best Film Drama Editing (choosing “Ford v Ferrari” over “Parasite”) and Best TV Comedy Commerical Editing (choosing “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” over “Better Things”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Editors predicting, the first spot is held by Marcus Dixon at 77.78%. A four-way tie follows at 66.67% for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. We then have Rob Licuria and Paul Sheehan at 55.56%. At the bottom for 44.44% are Zach Laws, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. See Editors’ scores.

Other than Eng and Wloszczyna, five other Experts predicted. Wilson Morales (BlackFilm) is tied with Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior) for 55.56%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Susan King (Gold Derby) are next with 44.44%. Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) has 33.33%. See Experts’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions