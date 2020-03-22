Reminisce about the ACM Awards: Walk down memory lane with every Entertainer of the Year winner in history

The Academy of Country Music Awards were scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada. But those plans have been scrapped amid the coronavirus pandemic in favor of an “ACM Presents: Our Country” special full of music and memories from artists social distancing at home, which will air that same night. The awards themselves have been pushed back to September, but until then you can reminisce about ACMs past by clicking above to see every single Entertainer of the Year winner in history.

The Academy of Country Music Awards were first held in 1966, but Entertainer of the Year wasn’t presented until 1971 when Merle Haggard took home the prize against a legendary lineup of nominees that also included Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Elvis Presley and Charley Pride. The award has been handed out ever since.

The biggest winner of all time is Garth Brooks with six victories, all of which came when he was at his dominant peak in the country music industry in the 1990s. He took home the award from 1991 to 1994, and then in 1998 and 1999. Following close behind with five wins are the band Alabama, who prevailed five times in a row from 1982 to 1986. So even though Brooks won more times overall, Alabama hold the record for the most consecutive titles.

The ACMs have been stingier to women, though. Only eight female acts have won: Loretta Lynn (1975), Dolly Parton (1978), Barbara Mandrell (1981), Reba McEntire (1995), Shania Twain (2000), Dixie Chicks (2001), Carrie Underwood (2009, 2010) and Taylor Swift (2011, 2012). Underwood and Swift were the only women to win twice, and all of their victories came during the eight years when the ACMs decided the top award by an online fan vote.

This year Underwood has a chance to win her third ACM for Entertainer of the Year, which would make her the first triple champ among women. She’s up against fellow two-time victor Luke Bryan, two-time nominee Eric Church and first-time contenders Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

So who’s your favorite ACM Award winner of all time, and who do you think will take top honors next, when we finally learn the results?

Be sure to make your ACM predictions so that music insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our ACM odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.