ACM Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User ZachTheMovieGuy for getting the highest score of 80% when predicting the ACM Awards winners on Wednesday. He is just ahead of a large group of 12 people at 70% each.

A total of 629 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Academy of Country Music champs in 10 categories for the ceremony held in Nashville. Our top scorer got eight of these categories correct, including Carrie Underwood (Entertainer of the Year), Maren Morris (Female Artist) and Luke Combs (Male Artist). His only two misses were for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery is far ahead with 70% correct. We then have Marcus Dixon and Paul Sheehan at 30% and then myself at 20%. Predicting eight categories were Joyce Eng and Zach Laws for 37.50% each. See Editors’ scores.

