2020 ACM Awards scrapped due to coronavirus, but you can still celebrate with country stars on April 5: Here’s the plan

The show must go on! Well, a show must go on, but it won’t be the Academy of Country Music Awards exactly. The 55th annual event was scheduled to air on April 5, but the ceremony has been pushed back to sometime in September due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its place that Sunday night will be “ACM Presents: Our Country,” which will feature conversations and performances from artists social-distancing at home to slow the spread of the disease. The artists will appear via video chat, and they will also share their favorite ACM Awards memories.

Academy CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement, “Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned. We are thrilled to announce ‘ACM Presents: Our Country,’ an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Dick Clark Productions president Amy Thurlow added, “Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times. It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

And CBS Entertainment executive vice president Jack Sussman stated, “Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together. From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and Dick Clark Productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe.”

Will you still watch “Our Country” in lieu of the postponed awards ceremony?

