2020 ACM Awards winners list: Full list of Academy of Country Music winners in all categories

The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards were held on Wednesday night, September 16, after being delayed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. So who came out on top when prizes were handed out? Scroll down for our complete list of winners in all categories, from Entertainer of the Year all the way to Audio Engineer and Producer of the Year.

Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Dan and Shay topped the nominations, which were announced way back on February 27. The awards show was originally scheduled to air on April 5 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But then COVID-19 spread across the globe, forcing TV productions, movie shoots and myriad entertainment events to shut down in order to limit the spread of the disease.

So the ACM Awards were delayed, and though the health crisis is still ongoing, other events like the MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmys have been able to move forward with safeguards in place to try to protect the health and safety of the participants. To that end, the ACMs moved their event from Vegas to three locations in Nashville, Tennessee: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Now that the show was finally able to go on, who took home the most hardware, and which artist took home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood or Rhett. Find out below, and join the music discussion with your fellow fans here in our forums.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

X — Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

X — Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

X — Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Record Label: MCA Nashville

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone

Record Label: Curb Records

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: BMLG Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde

Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

X — “One Man Band” – Old Dominion

Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi

Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. Unfair Entertainment/Twelve6 Dogwood (ASCAP) adm. by Downtown DLJ Songs. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

“Some of It” – Eric Church

Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Director: Patrick Tracy

Producer: Christen Pinkston

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

Director: Mason Allen

Producer: Mason Allen

X — “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

X — Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Producers: Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Producers: Garth Brooks

Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

X — “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio

Record Label: Columbia Records

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nev.

The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Okla.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, Nev.

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Okla.

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, N.J.

MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.

Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, N.M.

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa

T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ore.

Stagecoach – Indio, Calif.

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Watershed Festival – George, Wash.

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, Ill.

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyo.

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, Texas

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, N.C.

Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colo.

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, Ill.

Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tenn.

THEATER OF THE YEAR

The Beacon Theatre – New York, N.Y.

The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, Ill.

DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Ill.

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, N.H.

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, Calif.

Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Va.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.

Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio

The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Ala.

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Ga.

Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y.

Staples Center – Los Angeles, Calif.

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Fla.

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice, MTG

Troy Vollhoffer – Country Thunder

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

busbee

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Michael Knox

Joey Moi