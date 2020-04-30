Emmys 2020 exclusive: Acorn TV categories for ‘London Kills,’ ‘Agatha Raisin’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Acorn TV. For this season, the company has such drama series as “Blood,” “Keeping Faith” and “London Kills” plus TV movie “Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House” and limited series “Dead Still” as part of their 2020 campaign.

Below, the list of Acorn lead and supporting submissions for their series. More names might be added by the studio on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“AGATHA RAISIN AND THE HAUNTED HOUSE”

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Ashley Jensen

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Mathew Horne

“BLOOD”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Adrian Dunbar

“DEAD STILL”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – Michael Smiley

“KEEPING FAITH”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Eve Myles

“LONDON KILLS”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Hugo Speer

Drama Actress – Sharon Small

Drama Supporting Actor – Bailey Patrick

Drama Supporting Actress – Tori Allen-Martin

“MARTIN CLUNES’ ISLANDS OF AMERICA”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

