This is how he wins: Adam Sandler will shine at Spirit Awards with a victory for ‘Uncut Gems’

Unlike his “mama,” Adam Sandler did not get an Oscar nomination for “Uncut Gems,” but he could still have a golden weekend, because as Howard Ratner would say, “This is how I win.” With 16/5 odds, Sandler is the overwhelming favorite to take home Best Actor at Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards.

The potential victory would be a consolation prize for the Sandman, who earned some of the best reviews of his career for his riveting turn as a gambling addict and jeweler. He racked up a bunch of critics awards, but was overlooked by the main precursors, the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, and ultimately the Oscars in what was, to be fair, one of the most competitive Best Actor fields.

Luckily for Sandler, none of the Best Actor Oscar nominees are Spirit nominees. Adam Driver was ineligible because “Marriage Story” is receiving the Robert Altman Award, which eliminates the honoree’s cast from contention in the individual acting categories.

“Uncut Gems” has also been a box-office hit, giving A24 its highest per-screen-average opening in five-screen limited release ($107,448) and then its highest single-day gross in wide release ($5.9 million) in December. The anxiety-inducing Safdie brothers film co-leads the Spirit Awards with “The Lighthouse” with five nominations each, but the latter, unlike “Uncut Gems,” was snubbed in Best Picture. Josh and Benny Safdie are also up for Best Director.

Sandler’s closest rival, Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”), is a distant second in our odds at 39/10. Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce”) is in third, followed by Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Mustang”) and Chris Galust (“Give Me Liberty”).

