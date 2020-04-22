Emmys 2020 exclusive: A&E, History and Lifetime categories

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for A&E, History and Lifetime. For this season, the network group has such scripted series as “Project Blue Book” and “Vikings.” TV Movie stars include Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller as part of their 2020 campaign.

Below, their list of submissions for all scripted and unscripted programs. More names might be added by the networks on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

SCRIPTED —

ABDUCTED: THE MARY STAUFFER STORY (Lifetime)

Movie/Limited Actress – Alyson Hannigan

THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL (Lifetime)

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Aunjanue Ellis

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Christina Bell, Angela Birchett, Shelea Frazier, Raven Goodwin, Kierra Sheard

THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL (Lifetime)

Movie/Limited Actress – Penelope Ann Miller

I AM LORENA BOBBITT (Lifetime)

Narrator – Lorena Bobbitt

PATSY AND LORETTA (Lifetime)

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Megan Hilty, Jessie Mueller

PROJECT BLUE BOOK (History)

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael J. Harney, Neal McDonough

Drama Supporting Actress – Laura Mennell, Ksenia Solo

Drama Guest Actor – Michael Imperioli, Bronson Pinchot

STOLEN BY MY MOTHER: THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY (Lifetime)

TV Movie

Movie/Limited Actress – Niecy Nash

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Rayven Symone Ferrell, Ta’Rhonda Jones

VIKINGS (History)

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor – Alex Hogh Andersen, Marco Ilso, Alexander Ludwig, Jordan Patrick Smith

Drama Supporting Actress – Georgia Hirst, Katheryn Winnick

UNSCRIPTED —

ACCUSED: GUILTY OR INNOCENT? (A&E)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

ALONE (History)

Competition Program

AMERICAN PICKERS (History)

Unstructured Reality Program

AMERICA’S TOP DOG (A&E)

Competition Program

AUSCHWITZ UNTOLD (History)

Narrator – Ben Kingsley

BEYOND THE HEADLINES (Lifetime)

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

BEYOND THE HEADLINES: THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY (Lifetime)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

BLACK PATRIOTS: HEROES OF THE REVOLUTION (History)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Narrator – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

BORN THIS WAY (A&E)

Unstructured Reality Program

BORN THIS WAY: MOVING FORWARD (A&E)

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND (History)

Unstructured Reality Program

FARRAH FAWCETT FOREVER: BIOGRAPHY (A&E)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

THE FIRST 48 (A&E)

Unstructured Reality Program

THE FOOD THAT BUILT AMERICA (History)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

FORGED IN FIRE (History)

Competition Program

GARTH BROOKS: THE ROAD I’M ON (A&E)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

GHOST HUNTERS (A&E)

Unstructured Reality Program

INTERVENTION (A&E)

Unstructured Reality Program

JFK JR. – THE FINAL YEAR: BIOGRAPHY (A&E)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

KENNY ROGERS: BIOGRAPHY (A&E)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

KIDS BEHIND BARS: LIFE OR PAROLE (A&E)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

LEAH REMINI: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE AFTERMATH (A&E)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

LIVE PD (A&E)

Structured Reality Program

MARRYING MILLIONS (Lifetime)

Unstructured Reality Program

PAWN STARS (History)

Structured Reality Program

SECRETS IN THE SKY: THE UNTOLD STORY OF SKUNK WORKS

Narrator – Dennis Quaid

60 DAYS IN (A&E)

Structured Reality Program

SUPERNANNY (Lifetime)

Structured Reality Program

SURVIVING R. KELLY PART II: THE RECKONING (Lifetime)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

UNIDENTIFIED: INSIDE AMERICA’S UFO INVESTIGATION (History)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

WAHLBURGERS (A&E)

Unstructured Reality Program

WASHINGTON (History)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions