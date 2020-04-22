Emmys 2020 exclusive: A&E, History and Lifetime categories

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for A&E, History and Lifetime. For this season, the network group has such scripted series as “Project Blue Book” and “Vikings.” TV Movie stars include Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller as part of their 2020 campaign.
Below, their list of submissions for all scripted and unscripted programs. More names might be added by the networks on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
SCRIPTED —
ABDUCTED: THE MARY STAUFFER STORY (Lifetime)
Movie/Limited Actress – Alyson Hannigan
THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL (Lifetime)
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Aunjanue Ellis
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Christina Bell, Angela Birchett, Shelea Frazier, Raven Goodwin, Kierra Sheard
THE COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL (Lifetime)
Movie/Limited Actress – Penelope Ann Miller
I AM LORENA BOBBITT (Lifetime)
Narrator – Lorena Bobbitt
PATSY AND LORETTA (Lifetime)
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Megan Hilty, Jessie Mueller
PROJECT BLUE BOOK (History)
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael J. Harney, Neal McDonough
Drama Supporting Actress – Laura Mennell, Ksenia Solo
Drama Guest Actor – Michael Imperioli, Bronson Pinchot
STOLEN BY MY MOTHER: THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY (Lifetime)
TV Movie
Movie/Limited Actress – Niecy Nash
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Rayven Symone Ferrell, Ta’Rhonda Jones
VIKINGS (History)
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor – Alex Hogh Andersen, Marco Ilso, Alexander Ludwig, Jordan Patrick Smith
Drama Supporting Actress – Georgia Hirst, Katheryn Winnick
UNSCRIPTED —
ACCUSED: GUILTY OR INNOCENT? (A&E)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
ALONE (History)
Competition Program
AMERICAN PICKERS (History)
Unstructured Reality Program
AMERICA’S TOP DOG (A&E)
Competition Program
AUSCHWITZ UNTOLD (History)
Narrator – Ben Kingsley
BEYOND THE HEADLINES (Lifetime)
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
BEYOND THE HEADLINES: THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY (Lifetime)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
BLACK PATRIOTS: HEROES OF THE REVOLUTION (History)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Narrator – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
BORN THIS WAY (A&E)
Unstructured Reality Program
BORN THIS WAY: MOVING FORWARD (A&E)
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND (History)
Unstructured Reality Program
FARRAH FAWCETT FOREVER: BIOGRAPHY (A&E)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
THE FIRST 48 (A&E)
Unstructured Reality Program
THE FOOD THAT BUILT AMERICA (History)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
FORGED IN FIRE (History)
Competition Program
GARTH BROOKS: THE ROAD I’M ON (A&E)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
GHOST HUNTERS (A&E)
Unstructured Reality Program
INTERVENTION (A&E)
Unstructured Reality Program
JFK JR. – THE FINAL YEAR: BIOGRAPHY (A&E)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
KENNY ROGERS: BIOGRAPHY (A&E)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
KIDS BEHIND BARS: LIFE OR PAROLE (A&E)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
LEAH REMINI: SCIENTOLOGY AND THE AFTERMATH (A&E)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
LIVE PD (A&E)
Structured Reality Program
MARRYING MILLIONS (Lifetime)
Unstructured Reality Program
PAWN STARS (History)
Structured Reality Program
SECRETS IN THE SKY: THE UNTOLD STORY OF SKUNK WORKS
Narrator – Dennis Quaid
60 DAYS IN (A&E)
Structured Reality Program
SUPERNANNY (Lifetime)
Structured Reality Program
SURVIVING R. KELLY PART II: THE RECKONING (Lifetime)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
UNIDENTIFIED: INSIDE AMERICA’S UFO INVESTIGATION (History)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
WAHLBURGERS (A&E)
Unstructured Reality Program
WASHINGTON (History)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
